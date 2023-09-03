Real Estate
toronto rent

Someone in Toronto is renting an apartment with a toilet in the kitchen

If you don't want to share a bedroom or an actual bed with a stranger but are still on a rental budget, you may have a hard time finding a place in Toronto, where the average price of a one-bedroom unit is now $2,600 and even a room in a shared flat will run you around $1,300 per month.

Scrolling through apartment listings in the city shows how brutal the market is for tenants these days, with countless strange makeshift spaces and multiple beds in a single room now a common trend.

Joining the long list of what many would argue are unliveable living spaces on Kijiji, Zumper and other platforms is one new ad that not only doesn't have a proper kitchen, but includes a toilet and bathroom sink in its "kitchen" space.

toronto rent

Here is the unit's peculiar toilet, crammed onto a raised platform in the corner. Regrettably, that corner is in a larger room being used for kitchen things.

The one-bedroom apartment near Bloor and Ossington has lots of natural light, a stunning private outdoor deck space full of potential, and a lovely, large bedroom with multiple skylights.

Unfortunately, everything good about the home ends there.

toronto rent

The bedroom is gorgeous — albeit unfit for anyone too tall — with skylights and a decent-sized space, especially for Toronto.

Beyond the bedroom and outdoor space is what looks to be a very ridiculous excuse for a kitchen-slash-bathroom: a large central room that has a door to the deck, a table with a few appliances, and a toilet and small sink in one corner.

The "kitchen" here includes a small bar fridge, toaster, toaster oven, garbage can and plastic storage drawers around what one would use for a table and counter space, we guess.

To the right of that area is a shower curtain that serves as the only privacy barrier between the room and the toilet and sink, which also look out a window that you might want to cover up.

toronto rent

The very depressing "kitchen" in the one-bedroom unit, though the renter will have the use of a shared kitchen that looks to include a larger fridge and a microwave.

At $1,350 for 250 square feet, the unit can hardly be considered a one-bedroom one-bathroom as advertised, given that there is no separate bathroom and the tenant needs to use the amenities of another shared kitchen and shower in the house.

But, perhaps the great location, private deck, and sizeable bedroom — which is the entire attic floor of the home —would make this place somehow worth it.

Applicants should note, though, that entrance to the attic is 22 x 29 inches, and only 73 inches at its highest point in the very centre of the ceiling peak.

The landlord also adds the stipulations of "no smoking, no pets, no parties, no overnight guests."

Photos by

Zumper
