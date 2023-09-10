Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
36 Danville Drive North Toronto

This $3 million Toronto home is a mid-century dream

From the outside, this house looks a bit sad, if we're honest. 

The faded paint on the garage, the weathered wood, and the beige bricks are doing nothing for curb appeal. 

But as the saying goes, it's what's on the inside that counts.

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

The front of the house. 

And 36 Danville Dr. N has some stunning insides. 

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

The living room with a walk-out to a patio. 

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home has all the mid-century architecture and character you could ever ask for. 

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

The dining area. 

The dramatic cedar panelling, the oversized windows, exposed brick, fireplaces, and soaring ceilings make this home an excellent canvas to work with.

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

The basement with a fireplace. 

But that's only if you're into mid-century design. 

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

The kitchen with an old-school banquette. 

The home definitely needs some updating in places like the kitchen and the basement, but those updates would be purely cosmetic.

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

The home is a side-split house. 

The design and layout of the side-split home is already pretty great, and a lot of the more structural things have been done recently. 

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

An overview of the living areas. 

The listing notes that the roof was re-done in 2013 and there are newer windows as well. 

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

An office with lots of natural light. 

However, if you're not into mid-century homes then the property itself lends itself to multiple possibilities. 

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

A bedroom. 

The home sits on a 60 by 122 pie-shaped lot in the coveted St. Andrew's enclave. 

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

The primary bedroom with an ensuite bathroom.

Homes in this area typically go for over $4 million, so this house being listed for $3,120,000 sounds like a decent investment. 

36 Danville Drive North Toronto

The backyard. 

Realtors are always saying, buy the worst house in the best neighbourhood. Not that this is the worst house in the neighbourhood — but it does have a boatload of potential. 

Lead photo by

realtor.ca
