This $3 million Toronto home is a mid-century dream

From the outside, this house looks a bit sad, if we're honest.

The faded paint on the garage, the weathered wood, and the beige bricks are doing nothing for curb appeal.

But as the saying goes, it's what's on the inside that counts.

And 36 Danville Dr. N has some stunning insides.

This four-bedroom, two-bathroom home has all the mid-century architecture and character you could ever ask for.

The dramatic cedar panelling, the oversized windows, exposed brick, fireplaces, and soaring ceilings make this home an excellent canvas to work with.

But that's only if you're into mid-century design.

The home definitely needs some updating in places like the kitchen and the basement, but those updates would be purely cosmetic.

The design and layout of the side-split home is already pretty great, and a lot of the more structural things have been done recently.

The listing notes that the roof was re-done in 2013 and there are newer windows as well.

However, if you're not into mid-century homes then the property itself lends itself to multiple possibilities.

The home sits on a 60 by 122 pie-shaped lot in the coveted St. Andrew's enclave.

Homes in this area typically go for over $4 million, so this house being listed for $3,120,000 sounds like a decent investment.

Realtors are always saying, buy the worst house in the best neighbourhood. Not that this is the worst house in the neighbourhood — but it does have a boatload of potential.