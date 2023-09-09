Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

This $8.5 million home near Toronto has bulletproof windows and high-tech finishes

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

It's not often that we describe a house as "bougie" but 2048 Ardleigh Rd. in Oakville is so extra that it's hard not to think of this house in the same category as designer handbags and Whole Foods. 

This five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is nothing if not over-the-top and filled to the brim with luxury extras. 

"Renowned builder Zamani Homes and cutting-edge designer Bijan Zamani collaborated to actualize a minimal, contemporary aesthetic while maintaining a rich, warm atmosphere," wrote listing agent Peter Torkan. 

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

The foyer. 

The modern home is stunning with dramatic oversized windows, an open floor plan, soaring 23-foot ceilings, and statement slabs of stone in the kitchen and bathrooms. 

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

The living room with the marble fireplace. 

The fireplace is something else. It's three-sided, with 16 different flame options and colors.

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

Floor-to-ceiling windows bring in lots of natural light. 

According to Torkan, this fireplace was a custom order for this house and cost more than $50,000.

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

The primary ensuite bathroom with imported Italian quartz slab walls. 

But what really sells the house are the details you might not even notice. 

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

The dining room. 

For example, the windows and doors are imported from Belgium and have triple-glaze bulletproof glass. 

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

A bedroom. 

Why you'd need bulletproof glass in Oakville of all place is suspicious, but still a cool flex. 

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

A sitting room with a custom bookcase. 

The home, which boasts over 6,000 square feet of living space, also has more tech than an Apple store.

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

The rec room in the basement with a walk-out. 

You'll find things like a biometric fingerprint reader and vault locking system on the front door, full home automation, smart lighting, Smart Glass in the spa that lets you turn it from see-through to matte for privacy, and oh, so much more. 

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

The kitchen with custom cabinetry and a waterfall island. 

In addition to it having all the bells and whistles tech-wise, the luxury home also boasts some impressive appliances in the chef-worthy kitchen, a home theatre with motorized reclinable leather chairs, and a spa.

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

The spa. 

The spa comes complete with a dry sauna, steam sauna with body jet massage, a hot tub, Norditrack Smart Mirror, as well as a Peleton bike and treadmill. 

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

The home theatre.

Seriously, there's nothing this house doesn't have, except a backyard pool which is honestly kind of surprising given everything it does have. 

2048 Ardleigh Rd. Toronto

The back of the house. 

This decked out mansion could be yours for the cool sum of $8,499,000

Photos by

Birdhouse Media
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $8.5 million home near Toronto has bulletproof windows and high-tech finishes

Block of Asian restaurants in Toronto could be replaced by massive condo

This $700k Toronto house is 12 feet wide and only has one bedroom

Someone is renting out a closet for $1,000 a month in Toronto's notorious ICE Condos

This is what a $6.5 million designer home in Toronto looks like

Home prices are set to plunge across much of Ontario this fall

Experts say there's zero chance of affordability returning to Toronto's real estate market

This $1 million Toronto home has the most stunning sunroom