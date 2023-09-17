Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
185 Carlton Street Toronto

This $1 million Toronto condo was once a haven for Indigenous people in the city

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The William Jamieson house (AKA 185 Carlton St. AKA the Carlton Lofts) was built in 1865 in the Georgian Revival style.

Little is known about the original owners of the home other than they ran a lumber business and perhaps a dry goods store.  

However, it later became the home of Minnie and George Jamieson – a couple who, according to Heritage Toronto, moved to the city from the Six Nations reserve in the 1920s and "opened their doors to any and all Indigenous people who found themselves in the city."185 Carlton Street Toronto

The kitchen off the living room. 

"At this time, Indigenous people began moving to cities for employment and education opportunities though in relatively small numbers."

185 Carlton Street Toronto

The second bedroom. 

"Meeting at the Jamieson house helped many ease the transition from a small reservation to the big city," Heritage Toronto writes on their website.

185 Carlton Street Toronto

The exterior of 185 Carlton St. 

In 1996, the heritage house was transformed into a condo and is now an ultra-exclusive building with only four hard loft units. 

185 Carlton Street Toronto

The living room with a wood-burning fireplace. 

These units rarely go on sale, but now Unit 4 has been listed for $1,199,000.185 Carlton Street Toronto

The loft net above the kitchen. 

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom loft is bright and airy, with an almost treehouse vibe thanks to the wood burning fireplace, oak floors, and a loft net.

185 Carlton Street Toronto

Custom built-ins. 

The property has been beautifully renovated by the current owners with vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins, and an overall Scandinavian design.

185 Carlton Street Toronto

The bathroom. 

The bathroom has been updated to include a soaker tub and double sinks. The terracotta tile combined with the green backsplash also adds a nice pop of colour. 

185 Carlton Street Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, and although compact, still has plenty of storage. 

185 Carlton Street Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom is upstairs and has a walk-out right to the rooftop garden terrace. 

185 Carlton Street Toronto

The rooftop terrace. 

The rooftop terrace is a lovely little slice of the outdoors in the city and has views of the Toronto skyline. 

185 Carlton Street Toronto

Parking at the back of the condo. 

The building itself doesn't have many amenities (although that's pretty much a given considering the age of the building), but it does have an exercise room, parking, and pets are more than welcome. 

Photos by

Tyrell Solan-Graham for Air Unlimited 
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This $1 million Toronto condo was once a haven for Indigenous people in the city

This $6 million heritage home in Toronto is stacked with modern amenities

These are the most breathtaking new buildings in Toronto

This 100-year-old Kensington Market loft is rooftop patio goals

Two gargantuan condo towers to rise high above Toronto subway station

Toronto tenants call out controversial landlord amid four-month-long rent strike

This stunning Toronto home used to be home to a movie prop studio

Toronto's most underappreciated building will soon be completely demolished