This $1 million Toronto condo was once a haven for Indigenous people in the city

The William Jamieson house (AKA 185 Carlton St. AKA the Carlton Lofts) was built in 1865 in the Georgian Revival style.

Little is known about the original owners of the home other than they ran a lumber business and perhaps a dry goods store.

However, it later became the home of Minnie and George Jamieson – a couple who, according to Heritage Toronto, moved to the city from the Six Nations reserve in the 1920s and "opened their doors to any and all Indigenous people who found themselves in the city."

"At this time, Indigenous people began moving to cities for employment and education opportunities though in relatively small numbers."

"Meeting at the Jamieson house helped many ease the transition from a small reservation to the big city," Heritage Toronto writes on their website.

In 1996, the heritage house was transformed into a condo and is now an ultra-exclusive building with only four hard loft units.

These units rarely go on sale, but now Unit 4 has been listed for $1,199,000.

The two-bedroom, one-bathroom loft is bright and airy, with an almost treehouse vibe thanks to the wood burning fireplace, oak floors, and a loft net.

The property has been beautifully renovated by the current owners with vaulted ceilings, custom built-ins, and an overall Scandinavian design.

The bathroom has been updated to include a soaker tub and double sinks. The terracotta tile combined with the green backsplash also adds a nice pop of colour.

The kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, and although compact, still has plenty of storage.

The primary bedroom is upstairs and has a walk-out right to the rooftop garden terrace.

The rooftop terrace is a lovely little slice of the outdoors in the city and has views of the Toronto skyline.

The building itself doesn't have many amenities (although that's pretty much a given considering the age of the building), but it does have an exercise room, parking, and pets are more than welcome.