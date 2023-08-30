Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

This is what a $20 million lakefront mansion in Toronto looks like

You might be under the impression that all multimillion dollar waterfront properties are kinda the same, give or take the style of the mansion and the amount of water you can see. 

But you'd be wrong. 928 Lynnrod Court is in a league of its own. 

"If you were to look at residential lots up and down the Lake Ontario shoreline from Niagara Falls to Kingston, you will not find a lot that even remotely compares to this," said realtor Peter Papousek. 

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The front of the house. 

The home sits on a peninsula with 300 feet of Lake Ontario shoreline, more than 1.2 acres of land, plus an extra 1.8 acres of water with riparian rights, which just means that you can do whatever you want with the water (within reason).

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

An aerial shot of the property.

This means there's enough room for multiple tennis courts, a pool, a gym and even a helicopter pad if you wanted one.  

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The back of the house. 

"There are many lakefront properties but they're all rectangular and lack the privacy this has," added Papousek.

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The 300-feet of lake frontage. 

"Plus, it has a dock to accommodate a 45-foot yacht, which is extremely rare. Seventy five per cent of Oakville waterfront properties do not have water rights."

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The kitchen with a breakfast area.

And that's just the dirt this house is sitting on. The house itself is gorgeous, too. 

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The priamary bedroom with views of the lake and a fireplace. 

The home has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and over 13,000 square feet of living space. 

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The foyer. 

The main floor of the home is spacious and bright with lots of natural light, marble flooring, and soaring ceilings. 

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The living room. 

The principal rooms are a mix of modern and traditional design that'll ensure the home doesn't go out of style any time soon. 

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The bar and wine cellar in the basement. 

And, of course, this luxury mansion is filled with resort-worthy amenities. 

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The home theatre. 

There's a home theatre, wine cellar, top-of-the-line appliances in the kitchen, and a full-size bar. 

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

The indoor pool. 

But perhaps the most luxurious thing in the entire house is the indoor pool made of imported Italian marble. Truly next level. 928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

A patio overlooking the lake. 

However, no matter how beautiful the house is, it's always gonna be those lake vistas that make it worth every penny.

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

An office. 

"You can build a beautiful house anywhere, but you cannot find this land anywhere," said Papousek. 

928 Lynnrod Court Toronto

A virtual rendering of what's possible in the backyard. 

The home is currently listed for $19,999,850.

Photos by

Helicopix 
