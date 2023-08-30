This is what a $20 million lakefront mansion in Toronto looks like

You might be under the impression that all multimillion dollar waterfront properties are kinda the same, give or take the style of the mansion and the amount of water you can see.

But you'd be wrong. 928 Lynnrod Court is in a league of its own.

"If you were to look at residential lots up and down the Lake Ontario shoreline from Niagara Falls to Kingston, you will not find a lot that even remotely compares to this," said realtor Peter Papousek.

The home sits on a peninsula with 300 feet of Lake Ontario shoreline, more than 1.2 acres of land, plus an extra 1.8 acres of water with riparian rights, which just means that you can do whatever you want with the water (within reason).

This means there's enough room for multiple tennis courts, a pool, a gym and even a helicopter pad if you wanted one.

"There are many lakefront properties but they're all rectangular and lack the privacy this has," added Papousek.

"Plus, it has a dock to accommodate a 45-foot yacht, which is extremely rare. Seventy five per cent of Oakville waterfront properties do not have water rights."

And that's just the dirt this house is sitting on. The house itself is gorgeous, too.

The home has seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and over 13,000 square feet of living space.

The main floor of the home is spacious and bright with lots of natural light, marble flooring, and soaring ceilings.

The principal rooms are a mix of modern and traditional design that'll ensure the home doesn't go out of style any time soon.

And, of course, this luxury mansion is filled with resort-worthy amenities.

There's a home theatre, wine cellar, top-of-the-line appliances in the kitchen, and a full-size bar.

But perhaps the most luxurious thing in the entire house is the indoor pool made of imported Italian marble. Truly next level.

However, no matter how beautiful the house is, it's always gonna be those lake vistas that make it worth every penny.

"You can build a beautiful house anywhere, but you cannot find this land anywhere," said Papousek.

The home is currently listed for $19,999,850.