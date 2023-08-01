Swanky Toronto penthouse for rent at a staggering $18k per month

While the average-priced one-bedroom unit in Toronto currently hovers around the $2,300 mark, this sub-penthouse suite at 88 Scott Street blows these rentals right out of the water with a jaw-dropping $18k payment required each month.

The three-bedroom, four-bathroom unit is located in a building just a stone's throw away from the intersection of Yonge and Wellington.

The towering penthouse provides over 2,700 square feet of living space, plus a spacious terrace and two balconies.

As its listing suggests, its hefty price tag is within the perfect range for "executives, athletes, and celebrities."

The high-rise itself boasts over 500 condo units spread across 58 floors.

As expected with an $18k per month rental, the unit comes with unobstructed views of Lake Ontario and downtown Toronto.

In the chef's kitchen, you'll find sleek white countertops and cabinets, as well as top-of-the-line Miele and Wolf appliances.

The oversized primary bedroom comes with its own luxurious ensuite, access to the massive terrace, and floor-to-ceiling views of the city.

The ensuite's freestanding soaker tub is positioned right next to another floor-to-ceiling window, allowing its tenant to quite literally soak in the unit's sky-high views.

As with any other luxury listing, the unit comes with swanky amenities and perks, like electronic blinds, a wine fridge, a security system, a party room, and an indoor pool.

If you're on a tight budget, you might want to look away though, because this unit would cost you a staggering $18k per month — the equivalence of some people's rent for a whole year.