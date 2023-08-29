Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
161 Winchester Street Toronto

Toronto’s famous Park Snacks is for sale for $3 million

While most Torontonians might recognize 161 Winchester St. as the beloved Park Snacks known for it's delicious ice cream, hot dogs, burgers and fries, it also happens to be a place you could live. 

The corner lot, located across from Riverdale Park and Riverdale Farm, features three separate units. 

Two of the units are residential properities and the third is the bustling cafe. 161 Winchester Street Toronto

The side of Park Snacks. 

The home is actually a semi-detached house that's attached to a cottage on Sumach Street, but is now being sold as one big ol' house. 

161 Winchester Street Toronto

One of the bathrooms. 

The cottage has one bedroom, one bathroom, and a finished basement. 

161 Winchester Street Toronto

The kitchen in the loft. 

The loft, located above the cafe, has one bedroom and one bathroom. 

161 Winchester Street Toronto

The large deck. 

It also has vaulted ceilings, a Juliette balcony, and access to a large deck off the kitchen. 

161 Winchester Street Toronto

The charming old door which is the entrance to Park Snack. 

But what's weird is the outside of the house – which is charming with gingerbread trim and a pale green picket fence – doesn't match the insides.

161 Winchester Street Toronto

Inside Park Snacks cafe. 

The interior doesn't even match the back story of the house. 

161 Winchester Street Toronto

The sunny exterior and view of the attached cottage. 

The property was first built in 1872 and was owned by a labourer or possibly a sailor, Bartholomew Seegriff/Seagraff, depending on which record you're looking at. 

161 Winchester Street Toronto

A view into the bedroom. 

And since then, this building has had many lives and occupants. 

161 Winchester Street Toronto

The very beige and boring interior. 

According to Cabbagetown Heritage Conservation District Committee, it has been a grocery store, bakery, shoemaker's shop, laundry, and even a felt hat shop at one point.

161 Winchester Street Toronto

The loft. 

And before it became Park Snacks, it was a restaurant called Piggy's, if anyone remembers that. 

161 Winchester Street Toronto

The Juliette balcony overlooking the park. 

So one would assume there would be signs of all the life this home has seen, but the interior is oddly bland for having such an interesting and varied past. 

161 Winchester Street Toronto

The small garden. 

However, 161 Winchester St. is now ready for another reincarnation and has been listed for $2,999,000.

161 Winchester Street Toronto

A bedroom. 

"[It's the] ideal live, work arrangement or investment opportunity to create your own home," listing agent Tom Grekos wrote in the listing

161 Winchester Street Toronto

The cottage. 

But whatever 161 Winchester St. turns into next, one can only hope this next chapter brings some of the charm and character back into this adorable property. 

Photos by

chestnutpark.com
