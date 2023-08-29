Toronto’s famous Park Snacks is for sale for $3 million

While most Torontonians might recognize 161 Winchester St. as the beloved Park Snacks known for it's delicious ice cream, hot dogs, burgers and fries, it also happens to be a place you could live.

The corner lot, located across from Riverdale Park and Riverdale Farm, features three separate units.

Two of the units are residential properities and the third is the bustling cafe.

The home is actually a semi-detached house that's attached to a cottage on Sumach Street, but is now being sold as one big ol' house.

The cottage has one bedroom, one bathroom, and a finished basement.

The loft, located above the cafe, has one bedroom and one bathroom.

It also has vaulted ceilings, a Juliette balcony, and access to a large deck off the kitchen.

But what's weird is the outside of the house – which is charming with gingerbread trim and a pale green picket fence – doesn't match the insides.

The interior doesn't even match the back story of the house.

The property was first built in 1872 and was owned by a labourer or possibly a sailor, Bartholomew Seegriff/Seagraff, depending on which record you're looking at.

And since then, this building has had many lives and occupants.

According to Cabbagetown Heritage Conservation District Committee, it has been a grocery store, bakery, shoemaker's shop, laundry, and even a felt hat shop at one point.

And before it became Park Snacks, it was a restaurant called Piggy's, if anyone remembers that.

So one would assume there would be signs of all the life this home has seen, but the interior is oddly bland for having such an interesting and varied past.

However, 161 Winchester St. is now ready for another reincarnation and has been listed for $2,999,000.

"[It's the] ideal live, work arrangement or investment opportunity to create your own home," listing agent Tom Grekos wrote in the listing.

But whatever 161 Winchester St. turns into next, one can only hope this next chapter brings some of the charm and character back into this adorable property.