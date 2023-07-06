Toronto apartments beat out everywhere else in Canada when it comes to this one thing

Toronto may be the second-most expensive Canadian city to rent an apartment in, but aside from paying for the privilege of getting to enjoy the most populous and, some might argue, best metropolis in the country, there is another way that rentals in T.O. are better than anywhere else.

A new real estate trend report from Kijiji has shed light on some interesting tidbits about rental markets nationwide this past quarter, from what type of unit is most common on the platform (two-bedroom) to how much extra rent tenants might expect to pay for a balcony, second bedroom or a furnished place (9 per cent, 3-7 per cent and 22 per cent, respectively).

Fuck this city I am moving out in 2 months — SpadawanTo (@SpadawanTo) June 19, 2023

While we can thank Vancouver for not letting us reach the top spot for highest average rents during the first three months of this year, Toronto did rank far superior to elsewhere in Canada for renting when it comes to one thing: access to a free gym.

Nearly half of Toronto condos and rental apartments listed for rent on Kijiji in Q1 of 2023 — 46 per cent — boasted access to fitness facilities in the building, compared with just 22 per cent in the rest of the country.

By comparison, only a measley six per cent of units in Ottawa had the feature.

On the flip side, among major Canadian cities, Toronto condo apartments were less likely to come with free parking: 64 per cent of listings here were found to have one spot, versus 69 per cent in Ottawa, 80 per cent in Vancouver, 81 per cent in Edmonton and a whopping 83 per cent in Calgary.

Vancouver also had the highest rate of condos with two parking spaces at 12 per cent.

The province is no longer liveable.



People need to leave or stop coming here. — Jersey Mike (@jerseymike34) June 20, 2023

With the typical Toronto apartment on the rental marketplace now going for $2,302 per month and eight out of the ten most exorbitant cities for renters located in Ontario, residents are being pushed harder and harder to decide if the allures of GTA living are worth the unaffordable pricetag.