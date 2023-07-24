Toronto's futuristic new waterfront district is moving closer to reality

The futuristic Quayside project is set to transform a section of Toronto's waterfront into an architectural wonderland — and the development area is slowly but surely inching toward all the planning approvals and site-specific zoning bylaws that will eventually bring the intricate plan to fruition.

The 12-acre lakefront site — which is owned in part by Waterfront Toronto, the City of Toronto, PortsToronto, and private landowners — sits at the foot of Parliament Street and is bounded by Bonnycastle Street in the west from Queens Quay East north to Lake Shore Boulevard.

The future vibrant hub is set to link nearby neighbourhoods like St. Lawrence, the West Don Lands, the Distillery District, Bayside, and Villiers Island.

Local developers Dream Unlimited and Great Gulf Group (collectively known as Quayside Impact) will transform the lakefront site into a mixed-use, mixed-income, all-electric, zero-carbon community.

In 2021, Waterfront Toronto launched an international competition seeking a development partner that would help bring the lakefront project to life, and the Quayside Impact team was selected. In 2022, a project agreement was approved by Waterfront Toronto.

Highlights of the proposed site include a 2.5-acre green space called the Community Forest, which will stretch from Bonnycastle to Parliament, a rooftop urban farm for community gardening, five towers, plus one of Canada's largest residential mass timber buildings.

The area is set to be developed in phases, starting with three buildings designed by U.K.-based firms Adjaye Associates, Alison Brooks, and architects at Henning Larsen. SLA Landscape Architects will design the Community Forest public space.

This team will coordinate the design of subsequent blocks to ensure that "Quayside delivers a curated collection of buildings that are distinct yet work together."

The development area will be subject to numerous planning approvals, including an Official Plan Amendment, site-specific zoning bylaw amendments, site plan approvals for each of the buildings, and a Plan of Subdivision.

Since the developers are proposing changes to the policies in the Central Waterfront Secondary Plan with respect to specific building heights, an Official Plan amendment will be required.

The project's first three buildings — the Timber House, the Western Curve, and the Overstory (plus the landscape surrounding them) will instead move forward through the Site Plan Approval.

The City of Toronto is also incorporating public consultation into the development process. Following the initial rezoning applications, the City will host a statutory community consultation that's expected to take place in fall 2023.

Quayside Impact also plans on gathering community feedback and providing details on the development through a series of summer pop-up activities.

Despite its progress, the founder of one of the architectural firms involved in the Quayside project is currently embroiled in controversy, after three unnamed former employees accused the architect of sexual harassment and assault in an article by the Financial Times.

Award-winning Ghanaian-British architect, David Adjaye, founded Adjaye Associates in 2000, which has since grown to boast studios in Accra, London, and New York. One of Adjaye's most notable projects is the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, D.C.

In 2017, Adjaye was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II and was also recognized as one of the 100 most influential people of the year by TIME Magazine.

The 56-year-old architect was recently met with backlash after three women (all of whom were formerly employed by Adjaye) accused him of sexual assault and harassment that allegedly took place between 2018 and 2019.

The bombshell report resulted in Adjaye stepping back from several future projects, including the U.K.'s Holocaust Memorial as well as a library in Oregon.

"I absolutely reject any claims of sexual misconduct, abuse or criminal wrongdoing. These allegations are untrue, distressing for me and my family and run counter to everything I stand for," Adjaye said in a statement to the Financial Times.

"I am ashamed to say that I entered into relationships which through entirely consensual, blurred the boundaries between my professional and personal lives. I am deeply sorry. To restore trust and accountability, I will be immediately seeking professional help in order to learn from these mistakes to ensure that they never happen again."

It is not clear at this time if Adjaye will personally continue to be involved in the Quayside project.