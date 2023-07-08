This $7 million Toronto penthouse has cabinets that took three years to make

While it may take forever for renovations to be completed in a post-COVID era, there was a time when you could expect the renovations in a semi-timely manner.

And yet, it took three years for this penthouse unit to get cabinets.

"The German artisan took over three years to complete the millwork," reads the listing.

But when you look at the cabinets, you can see why. Not to nerd out too hard on the craftsmanship, but they're a work of art.

The curly maple wood, the detailing, the joinery!

Drool-worthy.

But the rest of the apartment is also pretty drool-worthy.

The Parisian Art Deco-influenced unit covers the upper two floors of No. 8 Sultan, a quiet boutique condo building in the heart of Yorkville.

It boasts 3,279 square-feet of luxury interior living and almost 1,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space. That's more space than many Toronto homes!

On the lavish main floor are the principal living rooms and the primary bedroom.

The living room has not one, but two custom built-in wine coolers.

The family room and dining room are separated by a two-sided fireplace that also functions as a hidden TV storage unit.

The kitchen is sleek with granite counters and stainless steel cabinetry.

The condo only has two official bedrooms (one of which is currently an office) and three bathrooms.

But the rooms are more than spacious and the bathrooms are more than just luxurious.

The primary bedroom is as large as the living, dining, and family rooms combined. That means it's big enough for a king-sized bed and a seating area, with enough room left over to do a cartwheel.

It also has one of the most stunning custom closets ever. Those three years of waiting for a closet were definitely worth it.

In addition to the beautiful closet, the primary bedroom also features a seven-piece ensuite, which is pretty much all marble.

If that wasn't enough, the suite also has its own in-suite elevator that connect the first and second levels of the unit, plus a home cinema on the second floor.

The building is also packed with luxury amenities like a gym, sauna, squash court, concierge, security guard, and parking garage.

Ph1 - 8 Sultan St. is currently listed for $7,350,000.