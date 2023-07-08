Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
8 Sultan St. Toronto

This $7 million Toronto penthouse has cabinets that took three years to make

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
While it may take forever for renovations to be completed in a post-COVID era, there was a time when you could expect the renovations in a semi-timely manner. 

And yet, it took three years for this penthouse unit to get cabinets.

"The German artisan took over three years to complete the millwork," reads the listing.

But when you look at the cabinets, you can see why. Not to nerd out too hard on the craftsmanship, but they're a work of art.  8 Sultan St. Toronto

The custom millwork in the foyer. 

The curly maple wood, the detailing, the joinery!

Drool-worthy. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

More custom millwork that took three years to complete. 

But the rest of the apartment is also pretty drool-worthy. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The living and dining room. 

The Parisian Art Deco-influenced unit covers the upper two floors of No. 8 Sultan, a quiet boutique condo building in the heart of Yorkville. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The living room with lots of natural light and coffered ceilings. 

It boasts 3,279 square-feet of luxury interior living and almost 1,000 square feet of outdoor terrace space. That's more space than many Toronto homes! 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The family area with access to the terrace. 

On the lavish main floor are the principal living rooms and the primary bedroom. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The living room is the perfect place for entertaining. 

The living room has not one, but two custom built-in wine coolers. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The custom cabinet closes to hide the television. 

The family room and dining room are separated by a two-sided fireplace that also functions as a hidden TV storage unit. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The kitchen. 

The kitchen is sleek with granite counters and stainless steel cabinetry. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The office with herrigbone wood floors. 

The condo only has two official bedrooms (one of which is currently an office) and three bathrooms. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The primary bathroom. 

But the rooms are more than spacious and the bathrooms are more than just luxurious. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The primary ensuite with hardwood floor and a gas fireplace. 

The primary bedroom is as large as the living, dining, and family rooms combined. That means it's big enough for a king-sized bed and a seating area, with enough room left over to do a cartwheel.

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The custom closets in the primary bedroom. 

It also has one of the most stunning custom closets ever. Those three years of waiting for a closet were definitely worth it.

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The marble-clad bathroom. 

In addition to the beautiful closet, the primary bedroom also features  a seven-piece ensuite, which is pretty much all marble. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

The home cinema with a ceiling mural. 

If that wasn't enough, the suite also has its own in-suite elevator that connect the first and second levels of the unit, plus a home cinema on the second floor. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

Part of the terrace. 

The building is also packed with luxury amenities like a gym, sauna, squash court, concierge, security guard, and parking garage. 

8 Sultan St. Toronto

8 Sultan St. is located right across from the Windsor Arms Hotel and one block to Holt Renfrew and the Mink Mile.

Ph1 - 8 Sultan St. is currently listed for $7,350,000

Photos by

Mshati Productions Inc.
