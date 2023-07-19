Toronto's most famous murder property back on the market for $6.5 million

The former property of Toronto billionaire couple, Honey and Barry Sherman, is officially back on the market for $6.5 million.

The couple — who previously boasted a luxurious mansion at the infamous address of 50 Old Colony Road — were found dead in the home's basement next to the swimming pool on Dec. 15, 2017.

Barry, 75, was the founder of the pharmaceutical company Apotex and was estimated to have a net worth of US$3.2 billion at the time of his death.

The couple was found by a realtor who was showing the 12,000-square-foot mansion to prospective homebuyers.

The property was demolished less than two years after the murders in May 2019, and eventually sold in 2020 for $4.25 million to a 28-year-old woman who lived nearby, according to The Star.

Now, the address where the gruesome double murder took place has been slightly altered to 48 Old Colony Road, and its listing describes the vacant property as a premium lot with a permit to build a 12,000-square-feet luxury home with an indoor swimming pool and four-car underground parking grade.

Plans for the two-storey home also include a finished basement, six bedrooms, two kitchens, a gym with a sauna, and a home office.

The vacant lot is currently on the market for $6,498,000.