Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
barry and honey sherman house

Toronto's most famous murder property back on the market for $6.5 million

Real Estate
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

The former property of Toronto billionaire couple, Honey and Barry Sherman, is officially back on the market for $6.5 million. 

The couple — who previously boasted a luxurious mansion at the infamous address of 50 Old Colony Road — were found dead in the home's basement next to the swimming pool on Dec. 15, 2017.

Barry, 75, was the founder of the pharmaceutical company Apotex and was estimated to have a net worth of US$3.2 billion at the time of his death. 

The couple was found by a realtor who was showing the 12,000-square-foot mansion to prospective homebuyers.  

The property was demolished less than two years after the murders in May 2019, and eventually sold in 2020 for $4.25 million to a 28-year-old woman who lived nearby, according to The Star

barry and honey sherman house

A proposed sketch of the future property at 48 Old Colony Road.

Now, the address where the gruesome double murder took place has been slightly altered to 48 Old Colony Road, and its listing describes the vacant property as a premium lot with a permit to build a 12,000-square-feet luxury home with an indoor swimming pool and four-car underground parking grade. 

Plans for the two-storey home also include a finished basement, six bedrooms, two kitchens, a gym with a sauna, and a home office. 

The vacant lot is currently on the market for $6,498,000. 

Lead photo by

Google Street View
Latest Videos

Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto's most famous murder property back on the market for $6.5 million

A Toronto parking spot was just listed for sale for more than some houses in Ontario

This $13 million Toronto mansion has a library that looks like it's out of a Disney movie

You now have to make more than double minimum wage to afford rent in Toronto

Toronto is about to get an entirely new skyline where you'd least expect

This sad Toronto bungalow is going for almost $3 million

Here's what will soon replace an entire airport near Toronto

This might be the coolest multi-plex in Toronto right now