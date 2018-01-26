Toronto Police now say Barry and Honey Sherman were murdered

The Toronto Police announced today they're investigating the Barry and Honey Sherman deaths as a double homicide. They believe the two were the victims of targeting killings.

The announcement largely confirms the theory put forward by private investigators earlier this month.

That investigation suggested the billionaire couple were murdered by multiple killers. The Shermans were found dead in a seated position in their Toronto home next to their pool. The police confirmed today the cause of death was ligature neck compression.

Sherman family reacting to news conference saying in part announcement of dbl murder was "anticipated by the Sherman family. This conclusion was expressed by the family from the outset and is consistent with the findings of the independent autopsy and investigation." 1/2 — Kari Vierimaa (@karivierimaa) January 26, 2018

Also today the CEO of Apotex, the company founded by Barry Sherman, resigned effective immediately. There has been no indication that the resignation is related to the police investigation.