This historic $5.5 million Bridle Path home would make the perfect party house

Behind some overgrown shrubbery at the corner of Bayview Ave. and Valleyanna Dr. is a 1917 Arts and Crafts-style gatehouse designed by Eden Smith, one of Toronto's most prolific architects of the early 20th century and designer of many of the iconic buildings you see around Toronto (such as St. Thomas Anglican Church).

2 Valleyanne Dr. was originally designed as a service garage and gatehouse to the Annandale Estate, but since its construction, the building and site have undergone several changes.

In the 1930's, the estate was divided into smaller lots and access through the carriageway became Valleyanna Dr.

Then in the 1960's, architect Frederick E. Fletcher remodelled the building into his main residence.

The historic carriageway was closed in with windows and the garage renovated into living quarters.

The home now boasts five bedrooms, three bathrooms, a very funky octagonal family room.

There's also a dramatic turret, vaulted ceilings, and more disco balls than one would expect in such a historic home.

There's even some shag carpeting on the stairs, which seems like it belongs more in a party house from Austin Powers than a 1917 coach house.

Outside, there's an in-ground pool and lovely surrounding gardens.

However, the gatehouse site is now up for sale, and it comes with some pretty interesting plans.

In 2017, Amantea Architects and ERA Architects, who are behind the 1 Spadina Cres revamp, were given the task to design a multi-residential building while also restoring the original service garage and gatehouse.

"The design is driven by the idea that the heritage structure should be respected and that any proposed construction complement rather than compete," Amantea Architects explained on their website.

So while this means the gatehouse won't remain a single family residence, it'll be a part of the new multi-family residences that are planned. And those plans look really, really cool!

Similar to the Daniels Building where the old and the new are juxtaposed but also blended seamlessly, the design manages to bring a piece of Toronto history into the modern era.

The plans for the four multi-residential coach and town homes have been approved, realtor Barry Cohen says in the listing.

Now, all it needs is funding.

The property is currently listed for $5,500,000.