Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
166 Mountain Park Ave.

You can live in a dream Barbie penthouse in Hamilton for only $679K

Is Hamilton everything, and Toronto's just Ken? If this penthouse is anything to go off of then yes, Hamilton is Barbie because it is giving EVERYTHING. 

Unit 701 at 166 Mountain Park Ave. boasts 1,100 square feet of living space, plus an extra 700 square feet of outdoor space with an incredible rooftop terrace overlooking the entire city and escarpment. 
166 Mountain Park Ave.

The living room with a walk-out to the rooftop patio. 

The inside of the penthouse suite is an explosion of colour and fun that'll make you feel like you're living in Barbie's dream house. 

166 Mountain Park Ave.

The family room and dining room with views of the city. 

The only thing decidedly not "Barbie" is the beige carpeting throughout, but you can get rid of that. 

166 Mountain Park Ave.

The kitchen. 

The retro pink and turquoise kitchen with black and white checkerboard tile floors is a fever dream of perfection. 

166 Mountain Park Ave.

Colour coordination really sells the Barbie vibe. 

Although if we're being picky, the appliances could have been updated. A Barbie penthouse at least deserves a pink Smeg fridge, right?

166 Mountain Park Ave.

The primary bedroom with tons of closet space for your dream wardrobe. 

The penthouse has one bedroom and one bathroom. 

166 Mountain Park Ave.

Wouldn't it be fun if the bed came with the condo?

But as realtor Michael St. Jean notes in the listing, "the current design lends to a spacious, open concept home but can simply be reconfigured into a two-bedroom layout."

166 Mountain Park Ave.

The family room and dining are open concept with the living room. 

The main rooms are bright and airy with plenty of natural light, thanks to an abundance of windows. 

166 Mountain Park Ave.

The rooftop patio. 

The outdoor space is exquisite and perfect for hosting Barbie-themed summer parties while watching the sunset. 

166 Mountain Park Ave.

An aerial view. 

The condo building itself has a gym and is close to plenty of amenities, including shops, groceries, parks, and schools. 

166 Mountain Park Ave.

The foyer. 

And the best part: it's listed for only $679,900! Toronto could never. 

166 Mountain Park Ave.

The patio at sunset. 

So come on Barbie, let's go party (in Hamilton)!

Photos by

Air Unlimited
