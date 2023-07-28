You can live in a dream Barbie penthouse in Hamilton for only $679K

Is Hamilton everything, and Toronto's just Ken? If this penthouse is anything to go off of then yes, Hamilton is Barbie because it is giving EVERYTHING.

Unit 701 at 166 Mountain Park Ave. boasts 1,100 square feet of living space, plus an extra 700 square feet of outdoor space with an incredible rooftop terrace overlooking the entire city and escarpment.



The inside of the penthouse suite is an explosion of colour and fun that'll make you feel like you're living in Barbie's dream house.

The only thing decidedly not "Barbie" is the beige carpeting throughout, but you can get rid of that.

The retro pink and turquoise kitchen with black and white checkerboard tile floors is a fever dream of perfection.

Although if we're being picky, the appliances could have been updated. A Barbie penthouse at least deserves a pink Smeg fridge, right?

The penthouse has one bedroom and one bathroom.

But as realtor Michael St. Jean notes in the listing, "the current design lends to a spacious, open concept home but can simply be reconfigured into a two-bedroom layout."

The main rooms are bright and airy with plenty of natural light, thanks to an abundance of windows.

The outdoor space is exquisite and perfect for hosting Barbie-themed summer parties while watching the sunset.

The condo building itself has a gym and is close to plenty of amenities, including shops, groceries, parks, and schools.

And the best part: it's listed for only $679,900! Toronto could never.

So come on Barbie, let's go party (in Hamilton)!