15 Citation Drive Toronto

This $5.5 million Toronto home has a glass floor like the CN Tower

If you're a long time reader of blogTO, this house might look somewhat familiar. 

We wrote about 15 Citation Drive all the way back in 2019, when it was just a bungalow. 

The bungalow was designed by prominent Toronto architect John Harold Bonnick to be his own family home.

It featured stunning architectural elements like wood tongue-and-groove panel ceilings and a spiral staircase to the basement. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The living room. 

But since the house sold in 2019, it's had a major glow up. So much so that it won the BILD's RenoMark Award this March for Best Exterior Renovation. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

A new bedroom. 

The bungalow is no longer a bungalow, as a stunning second storey was added. But fret not, the new owners managed to keep the stunning details of the original mid-century home. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The sunken living room and dining room with exposed brick walls and a gas fireplace. 

"We were very mindful to keep this type of architecture throughout, so that it would be hard to distinguish between the reno and the new build," owner Spencer Feeley told blogTO. 15 Citation Drive Toronto

The walkout basement with a spiral staircase. 

You'll notice the statement pieces, like the ceilings and staircase, are still very much intact and newly restored. 

They also uncovered some other cool pieces that were original to the house. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The sunken dining room with the original exterior wall incorporated. 

"During the renovation, we discovered the original purple brick in the lower living area that was the old rear exterior wall before an addition was put on the house in the 70s," Feeley told blogTO. 

"I wanted to continue to bring the outside materials into the house seamlessly, so I decided to leave the purple brick exposed inside the living room of the house," he added. 

"This tied in with the yellow brick at the fireplace, which mimics the purple and yellow brick at the front courtyard of the house."

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The original primary bedroom is now an in-law suite. 

You'll also notice the addition of expansive oversized windows, open riser stairs and loads of skylights, which make this house even more bright and airy. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The newly-renovated kitchen has been opened up to provide a view of the ravine lot and enhance the entertainment area.

The main floor is quite similar to the original home but the kitchen has been updated.

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The open riser stairs. 

It's now sleek and modern but still very much fits with the overall aesthetic of the house. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The primary suite with a 16-foot patio door system to a large private deck overlooking the Marbelite pool and ravine.

The second floor is completely new with a more modern design, most notably in the primary suite with recessed LED lighting on the ceiling. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The primary ensuite. 

The primary bedroom ensuite is also very modern with a double integrated sink, a massive two-person tube, and a very fancy shower. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The in-law suite.  

The home has also transformed from a three-bedroom, three-bathroom house to a five-bedroom, five-bathroom home. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

"If you're a car enthusiast, you can have a view of your car from this bedroom," said Feeley.

One of the bedrooms even has a window that looks into the garage that features a 12-foot hydrolic lift. In short, you can basically keep a car in your bedroom like art. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The glass floor. 

Another indicator this is no longer a mid-century bungalow is the glass floor with integrated LED lighting in the foyer, which is basically a mini version of the CN Tower glass floor.

But functionally, Feeley told blogTO, "It's to bring natural light from the skylight above down to the front foyer."

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The gym. 

The house is now fully smart, thanks to the new smart home system. There's also a state-of-the-art gym and a hobby room.

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The basement rec room. 

The basement has gone through some pretty cool upgrades as well with the addition of a fireplace and a wet bar with an under-counter wine fridge, making it perfect for entertaining.  

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The backyard with a large deck. 

The outdoor space is still stunning with a Marbelite pool, and the large ravine the home backs onto makes it feel like you're not even in the city. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

An ensuite bathroom. 

The home sold in 2020 for just over $2.5 million, but with all the additions, the home is now currently listed for $5,488,000.

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The garage. 

However, the uniqueness of the home means it's had some trouble finding a buyer. This is its fourth time being listed this year, but then again, the original bungalow also took a while to sell. 

15 Citation Drive Toronto

The front entrance. 

Mid-century homes aren't for everyone, even if we think they're the coolest.  

Photos by

Michael Peart / The Print Market
