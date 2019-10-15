Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
House of the week: 15 Citation Drive

House of the week: 15 Citation Drive

This mid-century modern house was designed by prominent Toronto architect John Harold Bonnick to be his own family home.

The home was built in the 1950s and was somewhat ahead of its time with the open concept layout and floor-to-ceiling windows. 

The wood ceilings are a definitive statement, and the spiral staircase into the basement is a nice architectural piece as well. 

The rooms are bright and cozy, thanks to all the rich wood. The built-in cupboards in the dining and living room offer clever storage. 

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

The master bedroom is spacious with lots of light and has a good-sized en suite bathroom. 

The only room in the house that might need an overhaul is the kitchen. It seems like a let down in comparison to the rest of the house in terms of design and functionality. 

As for outdoor space, there's a large backyard, big enough for an extension if you wanted, as well as a pool.

Specs 
Good For

You're obsessed with mid-century modern design. 

Move On If

You're not into the retro vibe.

Lead photo by

iGuide

