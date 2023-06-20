Dazzling new student residence coming to University of Toronto Mississauga

The ever-expanding student population of the University of Toronto Mississauga (UTM) could soon get a modern residence that would add a striking architectural presence to the southwest edge of the campus.

UTM is planning to meet a significant boost in demand for more undergraduate housing on campus with a new 400-bed residence featuring an innovative design from Montgomery Sisam Architects in association with Danish firm Christensen & Co. Architects.

The building would rise from a site next to Oscar Peterson Hall amid the campus' collection of student residence buildings. The long and slender six-storey structure, measuring 116,560 sq. ft. in area, has been designed vertically as two stacked components.

A podium will house the residence building's community functions, including a lobby, conference room, music room, games room, laundry facility and event hall.

The upper portion will house residential functions, including student bedrooms in an equal number of single and double rooms, shared washroom facilities, common lounge areas and study rooms.

It is expected that the new residence will primarily house first-year students, while a select number of single-bedroom units will be reserved for upper-year students serving as Dons, as well as a ground-floor apartment for a live-in residence life professional.

As for its exterior design, the building is inspired by the surrounding ravine setting, and features wooden cladding for its lower levels. Upper floors are to feature a copper-coloured aluminum finish with vertical fins that catch sunlight at varying angles throughout the day.

These exterior materials will form part of what the project team describes as a "highly efficient bioclimatic envelope" that will conform to the rigorous energy standards set by UTM.

The street-level experience will include an opening between the building's two volumes, allowing pedestrians to pass through the block and provide access between a new plaza and existing pathways connecting to the adjacent ravine.