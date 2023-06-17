Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 4 hours ago
459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

This might be the cheapest detached house in Toronto right now

Toronto house prices might be going up for the third month in a row and rent may be getting out of hand, but if you look hard enough you can still find a cheap house...or, at least, cheap by comparison. 

Right now, the average cost for a detached house is $1,196,101, but 459 Whitmore Ave. is currently listed for the delightfully low price of $699,900

Okay, first the positives. 
459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The living room. 

The small bungalow is sitting on a generous 25 by 110-foot lot, so if you were looking to rebuild, there's a decently-sized plot of land on which to do so. 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The kitchen and entrance to the basement. 

If you were going to renovate the house or live in it, there's definitely some potential here.

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The bathroom downstairs. 

It has two bedrooms and two bathrooms, a private driveway, and a detached garage (albeit a dilapidated one). 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The rec room in the basement. 

It also has a finished basement with a separate entrance. 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The dining room. 

Location-wise, it's pretty good.

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The living room in the basement. 

It's just north of Eglinton and within walking distance of the Eglinton West subway station, as well as the future Eglinton Crosstown.

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The home is being sold "as is". 

Although as of right now, that neighbourhood is a construction nightmare. 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

Now, the negatives. 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The retro tiles in the kitchen. 

First off, the house probably need a solid $500k of work, but the "as is" condition is probably workable in the short term if you wanted to renovate slowly. 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The main floor bathroom. 

The interior of the home is very dated – note the pea-green bathroom fixtures, fruit tile, and '50s oven in the kitchen.

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The kitchen. 

There's also some pretty serious repairs you'd probably want to do if you want to live in the house. 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

For example, there's noticeable water damage in the bathroom and one of the bedrooms.

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The bedrooms have original hardwood floors. 

This probably means there's mould, so you may need to rip out and rebuild walls. 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The basement laundry and cold storage. 

The basement also looks like it has some significant efflorescence and water damage.  

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The basement rec room. 

At the bare minimum, this will likely need waterproofing, but worst case scenario, the entire foundation may need fixing. 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

Psychedelic tiles in the main bathroom. 

But again, a detached house under $700k in Toronto is pretty much unheard of, so you can't really expect a turnkey home at this price point.  

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The backyard and detached garage. 

And while the listing does say this property could be good for "flippers or anyone looking to build their dream custom home," if we're being realistic, this house is most likely being sold for land value and will be snapped up by an investor, contractor, or builder. 

459 Whitmore Ave. Toronto

The back of the house. 

That being said, at least you might be able to afford it without needing to make $236k a year.

Photos by

Winsold
