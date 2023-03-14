$13 million Vaughan mansion is a princess movie fantasy come true

This is probably one of the most unique houses for sale in Ontario right now, and if you're a sucker for classic princess movies, then you're in luck.

It's actually uncanny how this rural Vaughan palatial mansion looks just like a princess castle, down to the tiny details.

The eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate nestled in a literal forest adds more enchanted princess vibes to the entire 21,000-square-foot property; 76 Quail Run Boulevard has been sitting on the market since January 2023 at nearly $13 million.

The New England-style architecture is fully displayed when first stepping into the castle-like abode, with two dog statues stationed keeping guard in front of the gothic-style doorway.

Throughout the whole house, you'll notice regal details like coffered ceilings, vaulted halls, intricate stained glass and wooden craftsmanship.

I'll admit that this luxurious sitting room or entertaining space is a little outdated (by maybe a few centuries) with dark wood, but you can't deny the magic in this cathedral-esque interior design.

From decorative, cathedral ceilings, millwork, stained glass, regal wall sconces and wooden fireplace carvings, this space has a 100-person capacity fit for hosting a royal ball.

The formal library features three wall-to-ceiling walls with unique shelving, two attached ladders, and a very heavy-looking formal office desk.

More heavenly vibes are featured in the dining room, with an angelic mural on the ceiling, more hand-cut dark hardwood and lots of flashy furniture.

This is my favourite part of the house, a beautiful and sweet stained glass landscape featuring two little deers - just adorable.

The magic continues with a spiralled staircase and admittedly more ostentatious designs and bedrooms, including this mermaid-decorated gigantic space.

The top floor features faux balconies that look down onto the sitting room area, a very princess-esque touch.

This wine ceil has room for hundreds of bottles and is located near the gym, spa, and more recreational spaces.

Down in the basement is what the listing calls an English-style bar and sitting lounge, basically your very own pub.

It's the perfect place to cool down after a very competitive game in this '80s-coloured shuffleboard room.

Remember, this castle also has a grand hall, gourmet kitchen, dining room, a conservatory (complete with a telescope), staff quarters and an owner's suite.

The fantasy is also captured in the backyard with a kidney-bean-shaped pool and cascading waterfall, backing onto the lush vegetation.

Those with a true appreciation of fantastical castles will truly fall head-over-heels for this gigantic home.