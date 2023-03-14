Real Estate
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 6 hours ago
76 Quail Run Boulevard Vaughan

$13 million Vaughan mansion is a princess movie fantasy come true

This is probably one of the most unique houses for sale in Ontario right now, and if you're a sucker for classic princess movies, then you're in luck.

76 quail run boulevard vaughanIt's actually uncanny how this rural Vaughan palatial mansion looks just like a princess castle, down to the tiny details.

76 Quail Run Boulevard VaughanThe eight-bedroom, 13-bathroom estate nestled in a literal forest adds more enchanted princess vibes to the entire 21,000-square-foot property; 76 Quail Run Boulevard has been sitting on the market since January 2023 at nearly $13 million.

The New England-style architecture is fully displayed when first stepping into the castle-like abode, with two dog statues stationed keeping guard in front of the gothic-style doorway.

76 quail run boulevard vaughanThroughout the whole house, you'll notice regal details like coffered ceilings, vaulted halls, intricate stained glass and wooden craftsmanship.

76 Quail Run Boulevard VaughanI'll admit that this luxurious sitting room or entertaining space is a little outdated (by maybe a few centuries) with dark wood, but you can't deny the magic in this cathedral-esque interior design.

76 quail run boulevard vaughan From decorative, cathedral ceilings, millwork, stained glass, regal wall sconces and wooden fireplace carvings, this space has a 100-person capacity fit for hosting a royal ball.

76 Quail Run Boulevard VaughanThe formal library features three wall-to-ceiling walls with unique shelving, two attached ladders, and a very heavy-looking formal office desk.

76 Quail Run Boulevard VaughanMore heavenly vibes are featured in the dining room, with an angelic mural on the ceiling, more hand-cut dark hardwood and lots of flashy furniture.

76 Quail Run Boulevard VaughanThis is my favourite part of the house, a beautiful and sweet stained glass landscape featuring two little deers - just adorable.

76 quail run boulevard vaughan The magic continues with a spiralled staircase and admittedly more ostentatious designs and bedrooms, including this mermaid-decorated gigantic space.

76 quail run boulevard vaughan The top floor features faux balconies that look down onto the sitting room area, a very princess-esque touch.

76 quail run boulevard vaughan This wine ceil has room for hundreds of bottles and is located near the gym, spa, and more recreational spaces.

76 quail run boulevard vaughan Down in the basement is what the listing calls an English-style bar and sitting lounge, basically your very own pub.

76 quail run boulevard vaughan It's the perfect place to cool down after a very competitive game in this '80s-coloured shuffleboard room.

76 quail run boulevard vaughan Remember, this castle also has a grand hall, gourmet kitchen, dining room, a conservatory (complete with a telescope), staff quarters and an owner's suite.

76 quail run boulevard vaughan The fantasy is also captured in the backyard with a kidney-bean-shaped pool and cascading waterfall, backing onto the lush vegetation.

76 quail run boulevard vaughan Those with a true appreciation of fantastical castles will truly fall head-over-heels for this gigantic home.

Lead photo by

Realtor.ca
