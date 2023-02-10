Real Estate
79 knox avenue toronto

This unique cottage-like Toronto home is for sale at $900K

With modern homes taking over the real estate market, it's rare you come across a property as unique and charming as this, especially in such close proximity to downtown Toronto. 

This whimsical cottage-esque bungalow is located near Queen and Coxwell, and it looks like it's straight out of a fairy tale book. 

79 knox avenue torontoOnce a Victorian worker's home, the storybook cottage features many of its original and historic elements. 

The exterior is adorned with a tiny gingerbread facade, and a vintage cobbled path. 

79 knox avenue torontoThe home features radiant stained glass windows and unique hand-painted moldings. 

79 knox avenue torontoThe contemporary raised living room features a mirrored ceiling, as well as a gas fireplace that warms up the space.

79 knox avenue torontoLots of wooden elements are detailed throughout the home, which contrast the stark black-and-white retro kitchen.

79 knox avenue torontoThe kitchen leads into a fully-decked and spacious yard that might be used for entertaining during the summer months. 

79 knox avenue torontoThe main bedroom features a built-in double closet and charming wooden accents. 

79 knox avenue torontoThe bathroom features a dazzling orange-tinted stained glass window, as well as a dainty vintage sink.

79 knox avenue torontoThe bright and airy second bedroom includes a quiet study space, and white stairs that lead to the most spectacular part of the home. 

79 knox avenue torontoPerhaps the most charming feature of this cottage-esque home is the meditation loft, which is quietly tucked away in the upper level of the house. 

79 knox avenue torontoThe loft provides ample storage space and enough room for a large bed. 

79 knox avenue torontoThe exterior of the home is just as beautiful as its interior, with lush and colourful greenery surrounding the property. 

79 knox avenue torontoThis whimsical 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom retreat is located at 79 Knox Avenue and is currently on the market for $899,000.

Re/Max Hallmark Realty Ltd., Brokerage
