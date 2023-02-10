This unique cottage-like Toronto home is for sale at $900K

With modern homes taking over the real estate market, it's rare you come across a property as unique and charming as this, especially in such close proximity to downtown Toronto.

This whimsical cottage-esque bungalow is located near Queen and Coxwell, and it looks like it's straight out of a fairy tale book.

Once a Victorian worker's home, the storybook cottage features many of its original and historic elements.

The exterior is adorned with a tiny gingerbread facade, and a vintage cobbled path.

The home features radiant stained glass windows and unique hand-painted moldings.

The contemporary raised living room features a mirrored ceiling, as well as a gas fireplace that warms up the space.

Lots of wooden elements are detailed throughout the home, which contrast the stark black-and-white retro kitchen.

The kitchen leads into a fully-decked and spacious yard that might be used for entertaining during the summer months.

The main bedroom features a built-in double closet and charming wooden accents.

The bathroom features a dazzling orange-tinted stained glass window, as well as a dainty vintage sink.

The bright and airy second bedroom includes a quiet study space, and white stairs that lead to the most spectacular part of the home.

Perhaps the most charming feature of this cottage-esque home is the meditation loft, which is quietly tucked away in the upper level of the house.

The loft provides ample storage space and enough room for a large bed.

The exterior of the home is just as beautiful as its interior, with lush and colourful greenery surrounding the property.

This whimsical 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom retreat is located at 79 Knox Avenue and is currently on the market for $899,000.