An award-winning musician grew up in this $1.69 million Toronto home

From Drake to Geddy Lee to Neil Young, Toronto has spawned its fair share of famous musicians. Sooner or later, you're bound to come across the house in which these talents were first nurtured.

Situated in the West Queen West neighbourhood, 107 Walnut Avenue is the childhood home of the late Johnny V. Mills, a Juno-winning blues guitarist who got his start in the music scene busking on the streets of Toronto.

The historic home just hit the market for $1,699,900. It was last for sale in the summer of 2021 for $1,999,000, but the listing was pulled after no buyer materialized.

The property is currently divided into two separate units — one on the main floor and the other occupying the second and third levels — but could easily be converted back into a single-family home or a work/live space.

The main floor living area boasts 11-foot ceilings, exposed brick details, and a stunning bay window that overlooks Stanley Park.

Hardwood floors run the length of the space, which was designed by HGTV's Bryan Baeumler.

The kitchen cabinets are slightly dated, but the space is large enough to accommodate a table and chairs.

It walks out to a gorgeous back garden with a stone pathway.

Upstairs, the spacious living area is bathed in natural light thanks to a second bay window.

Combined with a dining area and the kitchen, the open-concept space has the same exposed brick and hardwood floors as the first floor.

A sizable balcony can be found just off the kitchen, which features marble countertops and light cabinetry.

There are two-plus-one bedrooms and two bathrooms throughout the home.

The third-floor loft features a walk-in closet, skylight, and hardwood floors, and opens up onto a terrace.

The space currently acts as a partial artist's studio, but could function as a primary bedroom or, as a nod to the home's former resident, a music room.

Blues fans and interested buyers alike can check out more photos of the house at the full listing for 107 Walnut Avenue here.