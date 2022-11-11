Real Estate
107 Walnut Avenue Toronto

An award-winning musician grew up in this $1.69 million Toronto home

From Drake to Geddy Lee to Neil Young, Toronto has spawned its fair share of famous musicians. Sooner or later, you're bound to come across the house in which these talents were first nurtured.

107 Walnut Avenue Toronto

Situated in the West Queen West neighbourhood, 107 Walnut Avenue is the childhood home of the late Johnny V. Mills, a Juno-winning blues guitarist who got his start in the music scene busking on the streets of Toronto.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoThe historic home just hit the market for $1,699,900. It was last for sale in the summer of 2021 for $1,999,000, but the listing was pulled after no buyer materialized.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoThe property is currently divided into two separate units — one on the main floor and the other occupying the second and third levels — but could easily be converted back into a single-family home or a work/live space.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoThe main floor living area boasts 11-foot ceilings, exposed brick details, and a stunning bay window that overlooks Stanley Park.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoHardwood floors run the length of the space, which was designed by HGTV's Bryan Baeumler.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoThe kitchen cabinets are slightly dated, but the space is large enough to accommodate a table and chairs.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoIt walks out to a gorgeous back garden with a stone pathway.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoUpstairs, the spacious living area is bathed in natural light thanks to a second bay window. 

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoCombined with a dining area and the kitchen, the open-concept space has the same exposed brick and hardwood floors as the first floor.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoA sizable balcony can be found just off the kitchen, which features marble countertops and light cabinetry. 

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoThere are two-plus-one bedrooms and two bathrooms throughout the home.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoThe third-floor loft features a walk-in closet, skylight, and hardwood floors, and opens up onto a terrace. 

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoThe space currently acts as a partial artist's studio, but could function as a primary bedroom or, as a nod to the home's former resident, a music room.

107 Walnut Avenue TorontoBlues fans and interested buyers alike can check out more photos of the house at the full listing for 107 Walnut Avenue here.

Photos by

Engel & Völkers Toronto Central
