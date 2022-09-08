Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 7 hours ago
64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

This skinny Toronto home was split into three apartments and is now on sale for $2.5 million

While this house might only be 15-feet wide, it definitely packs a punch. 

 This beautifully renovated 1889 Victoria Rowhouse is listed for $2,449,000, and is actually three separate units. 

Toronto multiplexes are hard to come by in this city – mostly because of outdated zoning rules – and nice ones are a basically unicorns. 
64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The living room in one of the units. 

But as broker Leonarad Fridman told blogTO, 64 Dovercourt Rd. is "one of the nicest multiplexes" he's sold.64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

A bathroom in a little nook in the upper unit. 

And as a realtor who specializes in mutliplexes, he's sold a lot.

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The counter top swivels out to become a dining table if needed. 

The units at 64 Dovercourt Rd. boast clean lines and modern features, including hideaway appliance walls in two of three kitchens and fresh white subway-tiled bathrooms.

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

A bathroom in one of the apartments. 

The apartments are also a far cry from cookie-cutter boxes in the sky.

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The living room with the original fireplace.

They're filled with plenty of charm and character, including a gorgeous original fireplace feature on the main-floor and exposed brick walls and wooden beams throughout.

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

A primary bedroom. 

Fridman told blogTO it's like a New York Brownstone meets a hard loft. 

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

A patio off one of the apartments. 

But unlike a hard loft, this place actually has outdoor space. The main floor unit and second floor unit both have walk-out patios. 

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The living and dining are are open concept. 

This place is also just steps from some amazing restaurants and bars like Union, Bang Bang Ice Cream, and Bellwoods Brewery.

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

Exposed beams add extra character in the bedroom. 

"It's all about the lifestyle – downtown urban living," says Fridman.

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

Clean simple lines and graphic tiles create a modern bathroom. 

However, $2.5 million is still a lot of money for a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house. 

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

Another bedroom. 

But when you find out that just even back in 2018 the upper unit was rented $4,500 a month, the pricetag seems a bit more manageable. 

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

Hardwood floors and exposed brick add warmth and character. 

"Being a landlord is easier than you think," explained Fridman, who tries to bring hope and optimism to the younger folks looking to get into the real estate market. 

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The kitchen has hideaway appliances for a clean minimalist look. 

"We try to recruit the younger generation to outsmart the Toronto real estate markets," he said. 

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The unit in the basement.

A noble ambition for sure, and while this one might be out of most millennial and gen Z budgets, Fridman does have other multiplex options.

64 Dovercourt Rd. Toronto

The backyard. 

Although, not sure any of them will measure up to the sheer beauty of this one.  

Photos by

Aaron Mason for Metroviews
