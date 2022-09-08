This skinny Toronto home was split into three apartments and is now on sale for $2.5 million

While this house might only be 15-feet wide, it definitely packs a punch.

This beautifully renovated 1889 Victoria Rowhouse is listed for $2,449,000, and is actually three separate units.

Toronto multiplexes are hard to come by in this city – mostly because of outdated zoning rules – and nice ones are a basically unicorns.



But as broker Leonarad Fridman told blogTO, 64 Dovercourt Rd. is "one of the nicest multiplexes" he's sold.

And as a realtor who specializes in mutliplexes, he's sold a lot.

The units at 64 Dovercourt Rd. boast clean lines and modern features, including hideaway appliance walls in two of three kitchens and fresh white subway-tiled bathrooms.

The apartments are also a far cry from cookie-cutter boxes in the sky.

They're filled with plenty of charm and character, including a gorgeous original fireplace feature on the main-floor and exposed brick walls and wooden beams throughout.

Fridman told blogTO it's like a New York Brownstone meets a hard loft.

But unlike a hard loft, this place actually has outdoor space. The main floor unit and second floor unit both have walk-out patios.

This place is also just steps from some amazing restaurants and bars like Union, Bang Bang Ice Cream, and Bellwoods Brewery.

"It's all about the lifestyle – downtown urban living," says Fridman.

However, $2.5 million is still a lot of money for a four-bedroom, four-bathroom house.

But when you find out that just even back in 2018 the upper unit was rented $4,500 a month, the pricetag seems a bit more manageable.

"Being a landlord is easier than you think," explained Fridman, who tries to bring hope and optimism to the younger folks looking to get into the real estate market.

"We try to recruit the younger generation to outsmart the Toronto real estate markets," he said.

A noble ambition for sure, and while this one might be out of most millennial and gen Z budgets, Fridman does have other multiplex options.

Although, not sure any of them will measure up to the sheer beauty of this one.