Apartment in one of Toronto's most famous loft buildings is on sale for $700K

If you've lived in Toronto long enough you know that hard lofts are some of the most desirable condos in Toronto.

The exposed brick, wood beams, big windows and just the general cool factor mean they're in high demand.

And finding one under $750,000 is a nothing short of a miracle. Which is why this unit in the Kensington Market Lofts is such an anomaly.

First listed for $688,000, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom authentic hard loft just dropped in price to $679,000.

The condo is modern with an open-concept two-storey layout.

It has tons of character thanks to its 1920s schoolhouse roots, which is what 160 Baldwin St. was before it was transformed into part of George Brown College, and then into residential lofts in 2000.

Now, the building houses 145 authentic hard lofts in the heart of Kensington Market, including this trendy unit.

The original hardwood floors and exposed brick add warmth, while the large window and soaring ceilings add light and airiness to the space.

The kitchen is sleek with brand new stainless steel appliances and features a breakfast bar.

The bedroom is located in a loft space up the stairs, which allows for the unit to maximize on living space.

The bedroom features custom California closets as well as an in-unit laundry area.

The bathroom could use some updating and there's no outdoor space or parking.

But when you live right in Kensington Market everything you could want or need is just a five minute walk.

So as far as reasonably priced hard lofts go in a central location, you probably won't get better than this.