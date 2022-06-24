Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 8 hours ago
160 Baldwin Street Toronto

Apartment in one of Toronto's most famous loft buildings is on sale for $700K

Real Estate
If you've lived in Toronto long enough you know that hard lofts are some of the most desirable condos in Toronto. 

The exposed brick, wood beams, big windows and just the general cool factor mean they're in high demand. 

And finding one under $750,000 is a nothing short of a miracle. Which is why this unit in the Kensington Market Lofts is such an anomaly.

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

The condo has 16-foot ceilings. 

First listed for $688,000, the one-bedroom, one-bathroom authentic hard loft just dropped in price to $679,000. 

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

The kitchen features a stove, dishwasher, fridge and cooktop. 

The condo is modern with an open-concept two-storey layout. 

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

The view of the condo from the bedroom loft. 

It has tons of character thanks to its 1920s schoolhouse roots, which is what 160 Baldwin St. was before it was transformed into part of George Brown College, and then into residential lofts in 2000.

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

The modern kitchen has tons of storage. 

Now, the building houses 145 authentic hard lofts in the heart of Kensington Market, including this trendy unit. 

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

Exposed brick and wood floors in the condo. 

The original hardwood floors and exposed brick add warmth, while the large window and soaring ceilings add light and airiness to the space.

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

A view of the entrance. 

The kitchen is sleek with brand new stainless steel appliances and features a breakfast bar. 

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

The condo has 615-square-feet of living space. 

The bedroom is located in a loft space up the stairs, which allows for the unit to maximize on living space. 

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

The bedroom still gets plenty of light thanks to the south facing window. 

The bedroom features custom California closets as well as an in-unit laundry area. 

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

The four-piece bathroom. 

The bathroom could use some updating and there's no outdoor space or parking.

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

Maintenance fees are $528/month and include everything except hydro. 

But when you live right in Kensington Market everything you could want or need is just a five minute walk. 

160 Baldwin Street Toronto

The extrerior of the lofts right in the heart of Kensington. 

So as far as reasonably priced hard lofts go in a central location, you probably won't get better than this. 

Photos by

Daniel Molina
