Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 2 hours ago
64 dovercourt road toronto

Rental of the week: 64 Dovercourt Road

This apartment is in a beautifully renovated 1889 Victorian rowhouse. It's got exposed brick, wood beams and has been renovated with some snazzy modern features like the hideaway appliance walls.64 dovercourt road torontoThis is one of three units in the building. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit takes up the top two floors which means you have some pretty quirky ceilings.

64 dovercourt road torontoThe kitchen and living room are open plan. I love the jigsaw features, like the countertop that swivels out to make a table.

64 dovercourt road torontoThe master bedroom is a beautiful sun-filled space with exposed wood ceiling beams and a small nook perfect for a reading corner or a small desk.

64 dovercourt road torontoThe bathrooms are modern. The white square subway tiles make the windowless room look less dreary.

64 dovercourt road torontoSpecs
  • Address:#UPPER- 64 Dovercourt Road
  • Type: Apartment
  • Rent: $4,500 / month
  • Listing agent: Leonard Fridman
  • Furnished? Yes
  • Utilities: No
  • Air conditioning? Yes
  • Bedrooms: 2
  • Bathrooms: 2
  • Parking: 1
  • Laundry? In suite
  • Outdoor space? Patio
  • Pet friendly? No
64 dovercourt road torontoGood For

Going out. This place is just steps from some amazing restaurants and bars like Union, Bang Bang Ice Cream, and Bellwoods Brewery, just to name a few of my faves.  64 dovercourt road toronto

Move On If

You want to decorate. The place comes fully furnished so you have to live with what you get. That being said, it was professionally decorated so you got it pretty good.64 dovercourt road toronto

Lead photo by

Forest Hill Real Estate Inc. 

