Rental of the week: 64 Dovercourt Road

This apartment is in a beautifully renovated 1889 Victorian rowhouse. It's got exposed brick, wood beams and has been renovated with some snazzy modern features like the hideaway appliance walls. This is one of three units in the building. The two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit takes up the top two floors which means you have some pretty quirky ceilings.

The kitchen and living room are open plan. I love the jigsaw features, like the countertop that swivels out to make a table.

The master bedroom is a beautiful sun-filled space with exposed wood ceiling beams and a small nook perfect for a reading corner or a small desk.

The bathrooms are modern. The white square subway tiles make the windowless room look less dreary.

Specs

Address:#UPPER- 64 Dovercourt Road

Type: Apartment

Rent: $4,500 / month

Listing agent: Leonard Fridman

Furnished? Yes

Utilities: No

Air conditioning? Yes

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1

Laundry? In suite

Outdoor space? Patio

Pet friendly? No

Good For

Going out. This place is just steps from some amazing restaurants and bars like Union, Bang Bang Ice Cream, and Bellwoods Brewery, just to name a few of my faves.

Move On If

You want to decorate. The place comes fully furnished so you have to live with what you get. That being said, it was professionally decorated so you got it pretty good.