This 100-year-old home in Oshawa was listed for only $1

While listing a home for a $1 is definitely a sales tactic, it works with surprising efficiency.

Not even a week ago this three-bedroom, two-bathroom century home in Oshawa was listed for $1.

Six days later, the home sold for $790,000 – and that's a $260,000 jump from what the owners bought it for in 2018.

Sure, it's not Toronto prices but when you think about the location and the fact that the home had very little updating in the past four-years, the selling price is pretty noteworthy.

But perhaps what is more noteworthy is the calibre of home you can get in Oshawa, an hour outside Toronto, for under $800K.

First of all, it's a detached house with a decent chunk of land.

The property is 50 by 146 feet, so you actually have a lawn and room for an addition if you're so inclined.

Speaking of that yard, it has a pizza oven and a hot tub, which if you dream of eating pizza in a hot tub, is ideal.

The interior of the home is bright, filled with natural light and has plenty of character and charm thanks to its 100-year-old roots.

There's a brick fireplace in the living room and coffered ceilings in the dining room.

The kitchen has a bit of an odd layout, but there's plenty of storage and a breakfast bar.

The bedrooms upstairs aren't the most spacious.

But they have the original hardwood flooring and actual closets, which is a rarity in century homes.

Although, the third bedroom might serve better as an office given how tiny it is.

The home even has a finished basement.

So with homes like this in Oshawa, it might be time to expand your real estate search.