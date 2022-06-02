Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 6 hours ago
567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

This 100-year-old home in Oshawa was listed for only $1

While listing a home for a $1 is definitely a sales tactic, it works with surprising efficiency. 

Not even a week ago this three-bedroom, two-bathroom century home in Oshawa was listed for $1.

Six days later, the home sold for $790,000 – and that's a $260,000 jump from what the owners bought it for in 2018.

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The living room. 

Sure, it's not Toronto prices but when you think about the location and the fact that the home had very little updating in the past four-years, the selling price is pretty noteworthy. 

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The main bathroom with a clawfoot tub. 

But perhaps what is more noteworthy is the calibre of home you can get in Oshawa, an hour outside Toronto, for under $800K. 

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

A seating area in the primary bedroom. 

First of all, it's a detached house with a decent chunk of land.

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The  spacious backyard. 

The property is 50 by 146 feet, so you actually have a lawn and room for an addition if you're so inclined. 

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The pizza oven and the hot tub in the backyard. 

Speaking of that yard, it has a pizza oven and a hot tub, which if you dream of eating pizza in a hot tub, is ideal.

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The front entrance. 

The interior of the home is bright, filled with natural light and has plenty of character and charm thanks to its 100-year-old roots. 

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The dining room. 

There's a brick fireplace in the living room and coffered ceilings in the dining room. 

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The kitchen. 

The kitchen has a bit of an odd layout, but there's plenty of storage and a breakfast bar. 

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The primary bedroom. 

The bedrooms upstairs aren't the most spacious.

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

A second bedroom with original floors and windows. 

But they have the original hardwood flooring and actual closets, which is a rarity in century homes.

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The third bedroom with a built-in bookcase. 

Although, the third bedroom might serve better as an office given how tiny it is. 

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The renovated basement with built-in bookcases. 

The home even has a finished basement.

567 Simcoe St N Oshawa

The back deck and mature tree. 

So with homes like this in Oshawa, it might be time to expand your real estate search. 

Photos by

Amazing Photo Video

