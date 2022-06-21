Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

This ultra-modern $3.5 million Toronto home has the most epic 25-foot ceilings

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Only two years ago 21 Irvington Cres. was a post-war bungalow with not a lot going for it other than the grass it was sitting on. 

But Greg Haddad, owner of Metro Custom Home Builders, knocked down that old house and erected a masterpiece in its place. 

"This house is truly one of a kind," realtor Viki Polizos told blogTO. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The foyer. 

Right from the entrance with soaring 25-foot ceilings, the home has an air of modern art gallery or artist studio. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The office and feature wall with built-in bookshelves. 

Perhaps it's because the first room is an office with built-in bookshelves, a novel way to layout the home. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The open concept layout. 

The home is predominately open-concept, filled with natural light and features plenty of luxuries. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The kitchen. 

For example, the kitchen is Scavolini and has an extra large island as well as top-rated appliances. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The living room and dining room. 

The living room and dining room feature a 25-foot marble fireplace that is stunning. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The powder room. 

There home boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 5,200-square-feet of living space. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

All the bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The primary bedroom. 

The primary bedroom has a two-way fireplace  and a private balcony that overlooks the backyard. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The primary bathroom with a deep soaker tub and the two-way fireplace. 

It also has one of the most luxurious looking bathrooms ever.

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The backyard. 

Speaking of the backyard, it's as cool as the inside of the house... if not cooler?

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The outdoor shower. 

The backyard features a four-person hot tub and an outdoor shower that looks like it belongs in a tropical country, not North York. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

A patio off the living room. 

It also has an outdoor kitchen set up and the backyard is big enough that it could easily fit an inground pool if you were so inclined. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The movie room and the lounge in the basement. 

In the basement, you'll find a movie room, a lounge, a gym and a games room. 

21 Irvington Cres. Toronto

The living room. 

The home is currently listed for $3,499,000

Photos by

Seamus O'Hara for Art in Flight

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

This ultra-modern $3.5 million Toronto home has the most epic 25-foot ceilings

Here's where you can still get deals on renting an apartment in Toronto

People are trying to prevent Toronto's iconic soap factory from being demolished

Someone in Ontario is trying to sell his mom's $2 million house using a cast of muppets

This cute home near Toronto is on sale for only $79K

This $10 million lakefront property in Toronto doesn't even have a house yet

These are the top neighbourhoods in Toronto for buying a home right now

Rental and office tower to bring geometric weirdness to Toronto intersection