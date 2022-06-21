This ultra-modern $3.5 million Toronto home has the most epic 25-foot ceilings

Only two years ago 21 Irvington Cres. was a post-war bungalow with not a lot going for it other than the grass it was sitting on.

But Greg Haddad, owner of Metro Custom Home Builders, knocked down that old house and erected a masterpiece in its place.

"This house is truly one of a kind," realtor Viki Polizos told blogTO.

Right from the entrance with soaring 25-foot ceilings, the home has an air of modern art gallery or artist studio.

Perhaps it's because the first room is an office with built-in bookshelves, a novel way to layout the home.

The home is predominately open-concept, filled with natural light and features plenty of luxuries.

For example, the kitchen is Scavolini and has an extra large island as well as top-rated appliances.

The living room and dining room feature a 25-foot marble fireplace that is stunning.

There home boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 5,200-square-feet of living space.

All the bedrooms feature ensuite bathrooms and walk-in closets.

The primary bedroom has a two-way fireplace and a private balcony that overlooks the backyard.

It also has one of the most luxurious looking bathrooms ever.

Speaking of the backyard, it's as cool as the inside of the house... if not cooler?

The backyard features a four-person hot tub and an outdoor shower that looks like it belongs in a tropical country, not North York.

It also has an outdoor kitchen set up and the backyard is big enough that it could easily fit an inground pool if you were so inclined.

In the basement, you'll find a movie room, a lounge, a gym and a games room.

The home is currently listed for $3,499,000.