This $600K condo is one of the cheapest penthouses in Toronto right now

Penthouses – at least as most of us are familiar with them – are reserved for people with Drake money.

Especially, when you consider that the average condo price in Toronto is over $800K.

And yet, there are Toronto "penthouses" under $1 million.

Do they take up the entire floor of a condo building like Beyoncé's? No.

But if we're going by the pedantic definition of a penthouse - a unit on a building's highest floor – there are actually a few on the market for under $750,000.

One of them being this corner unit on the 17th floor of the 17-storey Cove at Waterways Condo in Etobicoke ... although, if it's actually on the "highest floor" is debatable as there are likely party and meeting rooms, the rooftop patio and other amenities above it. But, you know, semantics.

Listed for just $599,000, this one-bedroom plus den condo boasts 10-foot ceilings and tons of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows.

The unit has 546-square-feet of open concept living space with an open plan kitchen, living and dining areas.

The kitchen has custom quartz countertops with a waterfall island.

While the living room comes with a custom feature wall and a cozy fireplace.

And of course the condo comes with a view thanks to the wrap-around balcony.

So even with a crazy housing market, you can live a life of luxury without totally breaking the bank, especially when the maintenance fees cover just about everything!