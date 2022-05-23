Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 5 hours ago
39 Annie Craig Dr. Toronto

This $600K condo is one of the cheapest penthouses in Toronto right now

Real Estate
Penthouses – at least as most of us are familiar with them – are reserved for people with Drake money. 

Especially, when you consider that the average condo price in Toronto is over $800K.

And yet, there are Toronto "penthouses" under $1 million. 

39 Annie Craig Drive Toronto

The waterfall island in the kitchen seats three. 

Do they take up the entire floor of a condo building like Beyoncé's? No.

39 Annie Craig Drive Toronto

The open concept living area. 

But if we're going by the pedantic definition of a penthouse - a unit on a building's highest floor – there are actually a few on the market for under $750,000.

39 Annie Craig Drive Toronto

Work from home with a view. 

One of them being this corner unit on the 17th floor of the 17-storey Cove at Waterways Condo in Etobicoke ... although, if it's actually on the "highest floor" is debatable as there are likely party and meeting rooms, the rooftop patio and other amenities above it. But, you know, semantics.

39 Annie Craig Drive Toronto

The bedroom. 

Listed for just $599,000, this one-bedroom plus den condo boasts 10-foot ceilings and tons of natural light thanks to the floor-to-ceiling windows. 

39 Annie Craig Drive Toronto

Floor-to-ceiling windows make the small condo bright and airy. 

The unit has 546-square-feet of open concept living space with an open plan kitchen, living and dining areas.

39 Annie Craig Drive Toronto

The small kitchen with stainless steel appliances. 

The kitchen has custom quartz countertops with a waterfall island. 

39 Annie Craig Drive Toronto

The feature wall with a gas fireplace. 

While the living room comes with a custom feature wall and a cozy fireplace. 

39 Annie Craig Drive Toronto

The balcony. 

And of course the condo comes with a view thanks to the wrap-around balcony.  

39 Annie Craig Drive Toronto

The view from the living room and kitchen. 

So even with a crazy housing market, you can live a life of luxury without totally breaking the bank, especially when the maintenance fees cover just about everything!

