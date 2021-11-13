You can cook dinner from your bed at this apartment for rent in Toronto

You can cook dinner without leaving your bed at this studio for rent in downtown Toronto.

Located at 210 Victoria Street, this 499-square-foot space has garnered some funny reactions from Torontonians about its unique layout.

"Crack a cold beer, do a load of dishes, pop in a roast, all without leaving your bed," said Facebook user Joel Rieder.

"Bacon grease splashing onto your bed sheets. But at least you could watch the stove as you get it on," said Kristy-Nicole Konior similarly.

Walking in, you'll find the bed is conveniently placed directly beside the kitchen that comes equipped with a stovetop, oven and dishwasher.

If you're not tall, you might have hard time warming up your Mr. Noodles, as the microwave is plugged in at the top of the fridge.

"I love how microwaves are supposed to be convenient, yet this is the most inconvenient setup," said Sam Dan de Sev on Facebook.

You'll have to accept a little less cabinet space, as two of them are completely blocked by the microwave.

The apartment comes with a small living room space, where you can place a television for dual watching on either the bed or couch.

"I feel like this ad has an audience of 1 and that individual is Cookie Monster. He loves crumbs in bed and probably would pay top dollar," said Pamela Dornan.

You won't have to travel far to get to the bathroom with a full shower, as it's just a few steps away from your bed.

The rent for this studio is set at a whopping $1,775, all utilities included.

"There's a bottle of complementary champagne on the bed. Maybe the price is including a monthly champagne service," said Facebook user Hannah Sylvia of the listing.

The studio comes fully furnished and is available for rent starting December 1.

Although on the pricier side, at least you'll be steps away from the Eaton Centre, and that has to come with some perks, right?