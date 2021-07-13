The Eaton Centre in Toronto just got a colourful makeover

Toronto's Eaton Centre just got a brand new technicolour makeover, and who could blame her: we're all spiffing ourselves up a little now that things are reopening and we can go to the salon again.

A mall can't exactly get a mani-pedi, so the Eaton Centre's makeover comes courtesy of three emerging artists from OCAD.

The large scale exhibit, entitled Imagine Together, is up now at the newly created CF Toronto Eaton Centre Art Corridor. The exhibit runs for 18 months and displays nine eye-catching designs on the upper portion of the mall along Yonge.

This is the first time ever these billboards are being used for community artwork rather than advertising.

The outdoor art gallery contains massive works by Raquel Da Silva, Daria Joyce and Jason Zante. A call for submissions was put out to OCAD's Faculty of Design grad students for representations of art that can build community.

Zante's work can currently be seen two places in downtown Toronto: both at the Eaton Centre and also adorning the side of the Four Seasons for their patio concept.

"Our centre is located in the heart of downtown Toronto, serving as a regular meeting place for our engaged student community," says Eaton Centre general manager Sheila Jennings. "It was only natural that we collaborate with young emerging talent."

"The Eaton Centre was so fun to visit as a kid, and being able to show a little bit of myself on its walls is an honor and a full-circle moment," Joyce tells blogTO.

"It feels surreal to walk the streets where I grew up and see my art right above the busy traffic and buzz of the city. It gives me a thrill and an energy that I've never experienced before. When you're just starting out in this career, it's easy to feel like you're too young or inexperienced to share your ideas with the world."

All of Joyce's artworks are aimed at depicting shared experiences and representation, which is why she centred the slogan "Design Can Include Everyone" in her design.

"The billboards are in a place where thousands pass by every day, and it's important to make sure they celebrate the idea of inclusivity. That's exactly what I'm talking about in my 'Design can Include Everyone,'" says Joyce.

"The whole mall is designed and built around the idea of community and coming together, something that is extremely valuable after the pandemic. I depict all types of people, different gender identities, races, abilities, ages and body types."