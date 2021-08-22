Real Estate
Three homes on the water in Toronto are for sale for under $1 million

Three homes for sale in Toronto won't break the budget and they all come with views of Lake Ontario.

Two floating homes and one houseboat are currently for sale at Bluffer's Park Marina, says Denise Doucet, Royal LePage sales representative and resident of the floating home community.

Toronto's floating home community offers a unique lifestyle.

Toronto's floating home community offers a unique lifestyle close to nature and outdoor activities.

"As a 10-year resident, I can share with anyone who wants to listen about all the wonderful aspects of this lifestyle," Doucet tells blogTO.

"We love living here for so many reasons, it would take a week or more to describe all the things that happen here from walking the beach every morning to jumping in the kayak and going for a 45-minute paddle all before you start your workday."

The rooftop deck of the floating home listed for $849,000 offers great views. 

As it becomes more difficult to find a house under $1 million in Toronto, these homes could be an option.

The most expensive of the three homes for sale is a three-bedroom, two-bathroom floating home listed for $965,000. There is space for a family in this home for a "cottage lifestyle all year long."

Inside the three-bedroom floating home looks much like a regular house.

This home has electric heating and all the comforts of a home. It has views of the Scarborough Bluffs and marina. The two second-floor balconies are fully fenced for safety.

The two-bedroom floating home has a cute entrance. 

Listed for $849,000 the second floating home has two bedrooms and one and a half bathrooms. It is freshly painted and features a 400 square foot top deck.

The living room windows have views of the bluffs and the waterfront.

For those with a budget, the Houseboat Gloria is for sale for $339,000. The difference between a floating home and a houseboat has a pontoon base and floating homes have a cement base.

Houseboat Gloria is priced at $339,000.

Houseboat Gloria has one bedroom and bathroom, which can be a year-round home or used as a cottage in the warmer months and stored in the winter. There is a kitchen and an upper deck.

Houseboat Gloria has a small but bright living space.

There are challenges to living on the water including using bubblers during the winter to stop the water freezing around the home and the cost of mooring fees (around $800 a month).

But for the people who choose this lifestyle, these challenges are outweighed by the proximity to nearby hiking trails, beaches and the lifestyle.

"Ask anyone who the best neighbours in the world are and they will tell you that boaters and live-a-boards living the resort lifestyle in a marina is the best and this marina is no exception," Doucet says.

