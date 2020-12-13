Doris McCarthy Trail leads through Gates Gully or Bellamy Ravine Creek before hitting Lake Ontario and the side of the Scarborough Bluffs.

Extending from Ravine Drive, off Kingston Road, there’s also a large steel sculpture sitting where the trail meets the lakeshore.

The structure, named Passage and evoking the ribs of a fish or canoe, was created by artist Marlene Hilton Moore in honour of famous Canadian painter, a prior resident of the Bluffs, and the trail’s namesake: Doris McCarthy.

McCarthy, who was best known for her landscape paintings, bought a 12-acre property overlooking the Scarborough Bluffs in 1939.

Her mother called the property a “fool’s paradise” because she thought of the land as an extravagant purchase for a young art teacher. McCarthy embraced the title and the property continues to be known as Fool’s Paradise to this day.

Before reaching the striking sculpture, the steep forested trail descends down toward the water for about 900 metres.

The pathway follows closely beside a creek for most of the way.

Once you start getting closer to the Lake, the blue of the water starts peeking through the trees making for some incredible views.

The trail splits off into two different directions once you hit the Lake. Bluffers Park and closeup views of the Bluffs are to the west.

The area is actually one of the few spots that provide access down to the side of the eroding cliffs, providing visitors with the rare opportunity to enjoy a new angle of the Bluffs.

Alternatively, if you head east, the trail will take you along the water's edge to the headlands at the base of Sylvan Park. A section of the sunken steamship Alexandria can still be seen slightly poking out of the water in this direction.

The one-hundred-year-old shipwreck has been there since severe storm conditions resulted in the steamer going under in 1915.

Whichever direction you choose, there’ll be plenty of pathways, rocky shoreline, and views of Lake Ontario to enjoy.