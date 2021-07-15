Toronto condo residents frustrated amenities still severely restricted under Step 3

A high-rise condo at Toronto's waterfront has some of the best amenities in the city but for more than a year residents haven't been able to use them.

The 73-storey condo building at 10 York Street, known as Ten York, is new, just completed in 2018, and has a beautiful terrace with a pool, gym, spin room, a theatre room and massive party rooms.

"One of the most attractive things about the building is its amenities," a resident, who asked not to be named, tells blogTO. "They are absolutely stunning."

Under lockdown these amenities were closed but now that Ontario is entering Step 3 of reopening on Friday, July 16 residents hoped to get back to making use of these luxury features in the building.

"Individuals pay a high cost to live here, my rent in my two-bedroom is well over $3,200 a month," the resident says. The majority of the building is renter-occupied but condo fees are high, he says.

The latest notice from Del Property Management Inc., dated July 12, informs residents that amenities will open but under strict booking rules and limited capacity, not in line with the provincial mandate.

"They are nowhere even close to the provincial orders," the resident says.

A spokesperson for the building tells blogTO that "Ten York is a registered corporation, and it has, for several years, been under the direction of a resident elected Board of Directors."

"Depending on the types of amenities, their ability to allow safe, healthy practices during COVID and a range of other factors, the most important the safety of the community residents; each Board works with their Property Management team to run all activities of the condominium corporation."

According to the resident all the amenities must be booked in advance and many are limited to one household with no guests.

The building's large terrace with a capacity for 100 people, will be limited to 10 people, no guests and it must be booked. Before the lockdown, people would go out to the terrace with their laptop and work.

As of July 16, outdoor gathering limits will be 100 people. So the resident thought people may be able to just go there freely.

"For whatever reason, they have made the judgement that they are only going to allow 10 people at one time."

The fitness centre is large and they are allowing 50 per cent capacity but it is unclear how many people are allowed. They also only allow one booking per day per unit — so if a couple wanted to workout at different times, they would have to book on alternate days.

Guests are allowed in the huge party rooms that are about 1,500 square feet, but the rooms are limited to only 10 people. Under Step 3, indoor gatherings can be up to 25 people.

The theatre, which has space for about 20 to 30 people, will only allow one household so friends or family cannot join in gatherings, nor can they join other people in the building in the theatre.

"The social gathering limits indoors are 25 people and you can't even bring someone to watch the basketball finals with you, it's just really odd."

This has frustrated many people in the building and it is also concerning for mental health reasons, the resident says.

"You have these people living downtown, locked in these very small units for a long period of time and now we get to a place where the large majority of people have done their part and got their vaccines but we are still being limited to what we can use," he says.