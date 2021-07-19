Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
414 Sumach Street Toronto

This $3 million home in Toronto has a whole other house inside

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 11 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

While many office buildings in Toronto keep a historic heritage building and then build around it — like Brookfield Place, which has the old bank building in the atrium or the MaRS Discovery District which has a former wing of the Toronto General Hospital in it – I wouldn't say many homes do that. 

But this Victorian Cabbagetown house at 414 Sumach Street has done just that — they've built a home within a home and it is a marvel. 

414 Sumach Street Toronto

Classic Victorian brick can be seen in contrast to the modern stairs. 

The original home, which was  a two-storey gardener's cottage, was built in 1860 and the second house was wrapped around it in 1982. 

The design was the genius of Michael Hatch Designs Ltd. and the front facade of the two-storey gardener's cottage is now a dramatic architectural feature in the living room.

414 Sumach Street Toronto

The third storey bedroom is a quiet retreat. 

If you've ever done architectural walking tours of the neighbourhood, this home likely would have been one of the stops because it's probably the most interesting house in Cabbagetown.

414 Sumach Street Toronto

The chef's kitchen with stainless steel counters, raised breakfast bar opens directly to main floor family room with fireplace.

And now this fascinating piece of Toronto architecture is listed for $3,195,000.

414 Sumach Street Toronto

One of the bedrooms. 

As for practicalities, the home has three bedrooms and three bathrooms. 

414 Sumach Street Toronto

 Twin skylights let lots of natural light into the stairwell. 

The interior has industrial touches throughout, like the stainless steel kitchen and the industrial steel and glass cantilevered staircase that spirals three storeys upward.

414 Sumach Street Toronto

The home is also close to Riverdale Farm. 

The main floor is open concept with lots of natural light. The sliding glass doors that open onto a backyard offer great indoor-outdoor living.

414 Sumach Street Toronto

The primary bedroom terrace overlooks the backyard. 

The primary bedroom suite has a five-piece spa ensuite and a walk out to the second floor sundeck.

414 Sumach Street Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

The home also has a detached double garage with a TESLA charging station. 

414 Sumach Street Toronto

The family room features a fireplace and wall-to-wall sliding glass doors that open onto a private backyard oasis. 

So if you're into unconventional homes, this is about as cool as it gets. 414 Sumach Street Toronto

The backyard has a sprinkler system. 

Photos by

Sotheby's Realty

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto's iconic Gladstone Hotel will reopen with a new name and a new look

This $3 million home in Toronto has a whole other house inside

Historic Toronto home that once housed Ryan Reynolds is now on sale for $4.5 million

New Toronto condo comes with a TikTok recording studio

This is what a $13 million mansion in Richmond Hill looks like

This Toronto suburb has the highest one-bedroom rents in the GTA

Huge condo tower proposed for the site of the beloved Imperial Pub in Toronto

This tiny run down house in Toronto is on sale for $1.4 million