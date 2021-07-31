Derelict corner in downtown Toronto could soon be replaced by a massive condo tower

Plans for a new condo in Toronto's Entertainment District include a heritage home that was destroyed in a 2018 fire.

Proposals for the property at 128 Peter Street date back to 2011, according to Urban Toronto. The current application to the City of Toronto for a 39-storey mixed-use building with 374 residential units, dates back to 2015. It was rejected and then revived by LPAT.

In the meantime, Carlyle Communities reportedly sold the property for $70 million to Aoyuan International in March.

The new proposal includes 357 to 359 Richmond St. W., and 122 to 128 Peter St. with ground floor commercial space and residential condominium suites on the floors above.

A fire destroyed the heritage homes at 122 and 124 Peter Street back in 2018 and at the time the city had rejected the condo proposal for the property.

The corner across from where System Soundbar used to be has long been derelict and underutilized. It's mostly seen action from an event space used for corporate activations as well as a nearby falafel joint.

Under the new owner, the existing buildings, 120 Peter Street (John Holdford House), 357-359 Richmond Street West (Margaret Grimmon Houses) and a reconstruction of 122-124 Peter Street (Thomas Johnston Houses), are included in the design from BDP Quadrangle.

"Each building will be conserved differently considering their current condition and proposed integration with the new development," reads the heritage impact assessment for the new designs.

The John Holdford House at 120 Peter Street will be restored to match its neighbour at 118 Peter Street, which will be done in consultation with the adjacent owner, to ensure a harmonious appearance.

The Thomas Johnston Houses at 122-124 Peter Street would be reconstructed to replicate as much as possible of the original salvaged items.

The Margaret Grimmon Houses (357-359 Richmond Street West) will be moved within the site and restored to an appearance that pre-dates the application of the stucco finish.

The previous proposal would have removed all the heritage properties from the site.

"The new design has considered the existing heritage buildings and has designed and located new massing to fully express them," the heritage impact assessment reads.

Including heritage buildings in designs seems to be a trend — another condo development in the entertainment district has plans to include The Nicholls Building at 220 King St. W. (built in 1910), the Canadian General Electric Building at 214 King St. W. (1917) and the Union Building at 212 King St. W. (1908) in a skyscraper development.