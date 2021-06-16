The Toronto house featured in My Big Fat Greek Wedding is for sale

Movie fans take note — the fabulous tribute to the architecture of Athens featured heavily in the comedy My Big Fat Greek Wedding is now for sale in Toronto.

The home at 73 Glenwood Crescent was in both the 2002 My Big Fat Greek Wedding and the 2016 sequel, and now you can buy it if you have $2 million.

Those who watched the films will remember the home is practically a character in the film, which tells the story of a shy Greek woman, Toula Portokalos, (Nia Vardalos) who falls in love with a non-Greek man, Ian Miller (John Corbett), then struggles to have her huge family accept him and not overwhelm him.

The Portokalos family home is a central character in the film, and while still recognizable, doesn't have the massive Greek flag painted on the home's garage nor the over-the-top lawn adornments.

It does still have "some of the same unique architectural trimmings, and ornamental details on its facade," according to the realtor, Mike Catsiliras of Blue Door Realty.

The home, located in East York, sits on a beautiful ravine lot.

Inside it looks like a typical large Toronto home.

On the main level, you will find a living room with large picture windows.

The dining area is formal with a large mirror, which makes it look larger than it really is.

There is also a sunroom with space for a piano.

The kitchen has a time-warp circa 1970s vibe.

It comes with two bedrooms on the main floor and two bedrooms, including the primary bedroom, on the second floor.

There are three bathrooms in the home including one on the second floor.

Upstairs bedrooms have small balconies overlooking the front lawn and the backyard.

The basement has a small in-law suite with the fifth bedroom and second kitchen, as well as a living area.

The backyard is large with trees and space for a garden.

If you are a superfan of the movie or just like large, Greek-inspired homes, this could be the place for you.