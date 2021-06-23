Real Estate
39 Burton Road Toronto

This $10 million mansion in Toronto comes with an indoor pool and retro interior design

There are a lot of really nice houses in Forest Hill in Toronto but something about this one just hits different. 

39 Burton Road Toronto

The family room overlooks the spa area.

The home, located at 39 Burton Road, sits on 17,000 square-feet of land and has this odd combo of modern, yet retro interiors. 39 Burton Road Toronto

Teak wood panneling is featured on the ceiling and wall of the foyer.

For example, the teak entry hall is a throw back to the peak of mid-century design but somehow doesn't feel dated.

39 Burton Road Toronto

One of the bedrooms.

That being said, the brown and yellow shag carpeting in one of the bedrooms definitely does. It gives me flashbacks to my grandparent's home that hasn't been renovated since the 70's.

39 Burton Road Toronto

Another bedroom with acrylic built in shelving.

The house is listed for $9,788,000 and has five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

39 Burton Road Toronto

The al fresco dining area in the spa 

There's also tons of natural light thanks to the expansive windows, French doors and skylights featured throughout. 

39 Burton Road Toronto

The living room with built-in shelving units.

The main rooms are spacious and quirky with interesting choices of wallpaper or wood panelling to give it that extra oomph of character. 

39 Burton Road Toronto

The breakfast nook. 

You can totally see what the realtor meant by the "contemporary home defined by its eclectic style."

39 Burton Road Toronto

The large kitchen has two islands for more casual living. 

The kitchen is large but doesn't really live up to the almost $10 million price tag. It has outdated tile, cabinetry and the appliances aren't what you'd expect in a home like this. And while I'm sure it's all very functional, I was expecting something a bit more impressive. 

39 Burton Road Toronto

The indoor pool. 

One thing that is impressive though is the spa.

39 Burton Road Toronto

The spa has direct access to a porch and the backyard.

There's a hot tub, indoor pool and an al fresco dining area that creates a posh four-season recreational area.

39 Burton Road Toronto

The primary bedroom ensuite bathroom. 

And if that wasn't enough spa-like features the primary bedroom has a sauna in the bathroom! How fun is that?

39 Burton Road Toronto

Landscaped gardens beneath a canopy of mature trees add privacy to the property.

This house definitely isn't most people's style or taste but for those who are into it there's a lot to love and even if you're not in love with the interiors you gotta admit an indoor pool would be pretty awesome. 39 Burton Road Toronto

