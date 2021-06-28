Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

This $7.5 million mansion north of Toronto looks like an English Castle on the inside

Real Estate
Misha Gajewski
Posted 3 hours ago
Have you ever wanted to feel like you live inside the Tower of London? Or maybe live out your Medieval Times fantasy? 

Well if you have a spare $7,588,000 this home is for you. 

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

The entrance hall.

Located just outside of Toronto at 107 Hazelridge Court in Kleinburg, Ontario is this "custom built luxury castle estate home". 

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

The grand room (read: family room) is open concept with the kitchen. 

"This breathtaking English castle inspired home was constructed with the finest materials and completed by meticulous artisans. Speechless is an understatement…" reads the listing

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

Handcarved details are featured throughout the home. 

Speechless really is an understatement. This house is ostentatious in almost every way. 

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

Cornice moulding on the ceilings in the dining room. 

It boasts over 13,000 square-feet of living space and sits on almost half an acre of land. And the decor is, well there's no other way to say this, over the top.  

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

The office with built-in bookshelves.

There are hand carved built-in bookcases, waffled ceilings, ornate crown mouldings, banisters, ceilings, wainscotting and fireplace mantels. 

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

A breakfast nook.

And while it clearly took a great deal of craftsman ship to build a home like this, it's definitely not a style that speaks to everyone. 

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

The kitchen is complete with high-end appliances. 

More is definitely more in this five bedroom home.  

Speaking of bedrooms, the primary bedroom is truly a sight to behold. It honestly looks like King Henry VIII might sleep here with the massive carved bed. 

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

Each of the bedrooms comes with its own ensuite bathroom. 

The primary bedroom's ensuite is also fit for a King with its own walk-in Roman tub. 

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

Not the hidden staircase. 

There's even a hidden staircase in the home! 

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

The home theatre is on the lower level of the home.  

But unlike actual English castles this mansion comes with some modern amenities like a chef's kitchen, home theatre, home gym and custom walk-in closets.  

107 HazelRidge Court Kleinburg Ontario

The flagstone terrace also has a roughed in outside kitchen. 

This home is truly one of a kind. 

