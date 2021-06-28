This $7.5 million mansion north of Toronto looks like an English Castle on the inside

Have you ever wanted to feel like you live inside the Tower of London? Or maybe live out your Medieval Times fantasy?

Well if you have a spare $7,588,000 this home is for you.

Located just outside of Toronto at 107 Hazelridge Court in Kleinburg, Ontario is this "custom built luxury castle estate home".

"This breathtaking English castle inspired home was constructed with the finest materials and completed by meticulous artisans. Speechless is an understatement…" reads the listing.

Speechless really is an understatement. This house is ostentatious in almost every way.

It boasts over 13,000 square-feet of living space and sits on almost half an acre of land. And the decor is, well there's no other way to say this, over the top.

There are hand carved built-in bookcases, waffled ceilings, ornate crown mouldings, banisters, ceilings, wainscotting and fireplace mantels.

And while it clearly took a great deal of craftsman ship to build a home like this, it's definitely not a style that speaks to everyone.

More is definitely more in this five bedroom home.

Speaking of bedrooms, the primary bedroom is truly a sight to behold. It honestly looks like King Henry VIII might sleep here with the massive carved bed.

The primary bedroom's ensuite is also fit for a King with its own walk-in Roman tub.

There's even a hidden staircase in the home!

But unlike actual English castles this mansion comes with some modern amenities like a chef's kitchen, home theatre, home gym and custom walk-in closets.

This home is truly one of a kind.