Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
222 spadina ave

Iconic downtown Toronto hotel permanently closing to become housing for those in need

Real Estate
Becky Robertson
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

A long-established hotel that is part of the landmark Chinatown Centre in downtown Toronto is officially shutting down after being purchased by the city this week.

The Super 8 by Wyndham at 222 Spadina Ave. near Dundas was one of two buildings selected for a new affordable housing initiative, and was bought out for $22.3 million of federal funds to be turned into studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments for residents in need.

It will provide 84 units, along with integrated supports like employment assistance and connections to certain programs, while a second location at 877 Yonge St. just south of Bedford will provide another 250 single-occupancy units.

Both buildings will be dedicated to vulnerable populations who are also in financial need, like Indigenous residents and other racialized groups, seniors, those living with disabilities, those at risk of homelessness and women.

The acquisitions are part of a new $200-million federal rapid housing initiative for Toronto, meaning that they will be converted for long-term residency extremely quickly, within one year. They will also serve the purpose of much-needed affordable housing in the community for a minimum of 99 years.

The Super 8, a modest two-star hotel for travellers, has been used as temporary shelter space for organizations such as Covenant House for the past year amid the pandemic as travel has dwindled and the need for shelter beds has skyrocketed.

A qualified non-profit owner/operator for the location has not yet been selected, but the city expects to begin renovations this June and move new residents in by December.

Given the timeframe, no major construction or demolition work on the building is expected. The below and adjacent businesses in Chinatown Centre will remain as is, with only the three floors comprising the hotel now technically owned by the city.

Existing shelter residents on the site will be moved to another temporary shelter location at 92 Peter Street while the hotel is closed down and revamped for its new use.

Lead photo by

Google Street View

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in Real Estate

Toronto home prices just hit a new all-time record

Iconic downtown Toronto hotel permanently closing to become housing for those in need

This entire Toronto church is for sale for under $4M

Toronto neighbourhood upset over potential demolition of historic building for condos

Toronto realtors will officially stop using the term master bedroom

This $8.3M mansion near Toronto has 23 acres and a private forest

This $1.1 million Toronto property is a rock-and-roll lover's dream

This $4.2M Toronto home comes with a treehouse bedroom