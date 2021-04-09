Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 4 hours ago
9 beaumont road toronto

Toronto house with an infinity pool overlooking a ravine is for rent for $26,500 a month

For the price of what some people pay in a year, you can rent a Toronto mansion for a month.

The four-bedroom home at 9 Beaumont Road in Toronto is listed for rent for $26,500 a month.

9 beaumont road toronto

The property at 9 Beaumont Road is set on a ravine in Rosedale.

Mansions for rent are not unusual — last month a four-bedroom place in Forest Hill was offered for $12,000 a month.

9 beaumont road toronto

It comes with a cart to take you up and down the ravine.

This home is in Rosedale, a neighbourhood full of mansions, and is set in a ravine on nearly an acre lot, according to the listing from Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

9 beaumont road toronto

Working from home would be nice with these views.

The home boasts "360-degree views through expansive windows and doors."

9 beaumont road toronto

The place comes furnished in a modern style.

There are several seating areas, each with views of the surrounding forest.

9 beaumont road toronto

There is space for large dinner parties, once that is allowed.

The rental comes furnished with some fancy appliances in the kitchen including a Bosch dishwasher and Ultraline oven and cooktop.

9 beaumont road toronto

The kitchen comes with a centre island.

Upstairs, there is a spiral staircase with a skylight opening and space for a small library. At the top of the spiral staircase, you could have a reading nook.

9 beaumont road toronto

Those who have vertigo may not want to climb to the top.

The primary bedroom comes with a stone fireplace.

9 beaumont road toronto

The primary bedroom has a stone fireplace and tons of space.

There are five bathrooms and, of course, there is a tub with a view.

9 beaumont road toronto

With a forested setting like this, a large tub in front of the window is a must.

The basement has a modern-looking wine cellar. It would be easy to find your wine with these transparent cabinets.

9 beaumont road toronto

The wine cellar is not dark and gloomy.

There is also a steam room.

9 beaumont road toronto

You could fit a few people in this steam room bathroom.

Outside, there is space to enjoy the ravine, including a hot tub.

9 beaumont road toronto

The hot tub looks nice as long as the bugs aren't out.

The infinity pool is similar to those you might find in a tropical resort without the palm trees and year-round sun. It does look like a nice spot for a swim though.

9 beaumont road toronto

The infinity pool is on the edge of the ravine.

There is a detached garage and space for five vehicles.

9 beaumont road toronto

The backyard looks tranquil. 

If you have the cash or perhaps 10 friends to split it with, this would be a wonderful place to spend the summer. A dip in that infinity pool and you might forget the lockdown altogether.

Photos by

via Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

