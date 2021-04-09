Toronto house with an infinity pool overlooking a ravine is for rent for $26,500 a month

For the price of what some people pay in a year, you can rent a Toronto mansion for a month.

The four-bedroom home at 9 Beaumont Road in Toronto is listed for rent for $26,500 a month.

Mansions for rent are not unusual — last month a four-bedroom place in Forest Hill was offered for $12,000 a month.

This home is in Rosedale, a neighbourhood full of mansions, and is set in a ravine on nearly an acre lot, according to the listing from Harvey Kalles Real Estate Ltd.

The home boasts "360-degree views through expansive windows and doors."

There are several seating areas, each with views of the surrounding forest.

The rental comes furnished with some fancy appliances in the kitchen including a Bosch dishwasher and Ultraline oven and cooktop.

Upstairs, there is a spiral staircase with a skylight opening and space for a small library. At the top of the spiral staircase, you could have a reading nook.

The primary bedroom comes with a stone fireplace.

There are five bathrooms and, of course, there is a tub with a view.

The basement has a modern-looking wine cellar. It would be easy to find your wine with these transparent cabinets.

There is also a steam room.

Outside, there is space to enjoy the ravine, including a hot tub.

The infinity pool is similar to those you might find in a tropical resort without the palm trees and year-round sun. It does look like a nice spot for a swim though.

There is a detached garage and space for five vehicles.

If you have the cash or perhaps 10 friends to split it with, this would be a wonderful place to spend the summer. A dip in that infinity pool and you might forget the lockdown altogether.