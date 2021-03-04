Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 11 minutes ago
103 dunloe road toronto

This 4-bedroom Toronto house costs a whopping $12,000 a month just to rent

Those looking for a place to live in Toronto got some relief as rents decreased during the pandemic, but some homes in the city still come with a hefty price tag.

The property at 103 Dunloe Road in Forest Hill, an area full of multi-million-dollar homes, was listed for rent recently at nearly $12,000 a month.

103 dunloe road toronto

The living room at 103 Dunloe Road is elegant and bright.

The average price for one-bedroom rental units in Toronto was $1,877 last November, with two-bedroom units in Toronto averaging $2,468 per month.

103 dunloe road toronto

The home has a beautiful dining area with room for 10 people.

This mansion comes with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, so at $12,000 a month, it will cost significantly more than average.

103 dunloe road toronto

The kitchen comes with a microwave and dishwasher.

It also comes with some above-average features, though. There are 10-foot high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.

103 dunloe road toronto

There is an "art deco staircase" and hardwood floors.

The kitchen overlooks the family room with a walkout, and the living room also has a walkout to the garden.

103 dunloe road toronto

The sitting room upstairs looks cheerful.

An "art deco staircase" leads to the second floor where there is a sitting room.

103 dunloe road toronto

The master bedroom has a marble fireplace.

There is a "luxurious master bedroom" and ensuite, according to the listing.

103 dunloe road toronto

The ensuite bathroom comes with a double sink and large tub.

On the lower level, you'll find a spacious recreation room.

103 dunloe road toronto

The recreation room looks huge.

The home comes with two washers and two dryers, and by the looks of it, the downstairs laundry room could double as a gym.

103 dunloe road toronto

The laundry room could also be a gym.

The the entrance to the garage is also on the lower level.

It's a nice place, sure — but for $12,000 a month, you'd expect a private forest, saltwater pool, or meditation room.

103 dunloe road toronto

There is a large garden in the backyard.

The property was on the market for over $5 million last spring, according to Zoocasa.

If you've always wanted to live in a Forest Hill mansion, this could be your chance before it goes on the market again — if you have thousands to throw around on rent, that is.

Photos by

Zoocasa

