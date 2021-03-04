This 4-bedroom Toronto house costs a whopping $12,000 a month just to rent

Those looking for a place to live in Toronto got some relief as rents decreased during the pandemic, but some homes in the city still come with a hefty price tag.

The property at 103 Dunloe Road in Forest Hill, an area full of multi-million-dollar homes, was listed for rent recently at nearly $12,000 a month.

The average price for one-bedroom rental units in Toronto was $1,877 last November, with two-bedroom units in Toronto averaging $2,468 per month.

This mansion comes with four bedrooms and five bathrooms, so at $12,000 a month, it will cost significantly more than average.

It also comes with some above-average features, though. There are 10-foot high ceilings and hardwood floors throughout.

The kitchen overlooks the family room with a walkout, and the living room also has a walkout to the garden.

An "art deco staircase" leads to the second floor where there is a sitting room.

There is a "luxurious master bedroom" and ensuite, according to the listing.

On the lower level, you'll find a spacious recreation room.

The home comes with two washers and two dryers, and by the looks of it, the downstairs laundry room could double as a gym.

The the entrance to the garage is also on the lower level.

It's a nice place, sure — but for $12,000 a month, you'd expect a private forest, saltwater pool, or meditation room.

The property was on the market for over $5 million last spring, according to Zoocasa.

If you've always wanted to live in a Forest Hill mansion, this could be your chance before it goes on the market again — if you have thousands to throw around on rent, that is.