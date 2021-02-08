This is what an $8.5 million mansion looks like near Barrie

A mansion for sale near Barrie looks like a French villa and comes with a saltwater pool and spectacular lake views.

The home at 17 Pemberton Lane in Oro-Medonte, on the north shore of Kempenfelt Bay on Lake Simcoe, is now on the market for $8.5 million.

Built just over 10 years ago in 2010, the place was made to look like an old French country chateau.

The limestone is hand-cut and wrought ironwork was done by a European master, according to the realtor.

Described as "unique" and "reminiscent of Medieval Europe," this home is not your average cookie-cutter place in the suburbs.

At 10,000 square feet, it looks like it could double as a small hotel.

Its rooms are enormous — there is space for a grand piano and still tons of room to entertain.

The lighting fixtures are also reminiscent of an older home.

The dining area has seating for 10 and views of the wooded lot.

The kitchen has seating and a walk-in commercial pantry.

The four large bedrooms each come with lake views and full ensuite bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walkout patio and a separate dressing room.

A soaker tub in the bathroom has a full panel of windows behind it.

There are four reinforced concrete patios — two from the main level and two on the upper level, each with lake views.

The saltwater pool comes with room for deck chairs and symmetrically placed topiary trees.

If you can afford this home, you can likely also afford a few boats.

The property also has 203 feet of private shoreline, galvanized steel docks, and a concrete boathouse is equipped with two marine rail systems and remote launch.

This place is also located on a secluded laneway with limited access.

Compared to the Toronto housing market, with condos running in the millions, and many mansions well over $10 million, this home could be a steal for those with $8.5 magically lying around — and it would certainly bring working from home to a whole new level.