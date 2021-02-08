Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

This is what an $8.5 million mansion looks like near Barrie

A mansion for sale near Barrie looks like a French villa and comes with a saltwater pool and spectacular lake views.

The home at 17 Pemberton Lane in Oro-Medonte, on the north shore of Kempenfelt Bay on Lake Simcoe, is now on the market for $8.5 million.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

The mansion at 17 Pemberton Lane comes with 203 feet of private shoreline.

Built just over 10 years ago in 2010, the place was made to look like an old French country chateau.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

The home is designed to have the look of a French chateau.

The limestone is hand-cut and wrought ironwork was done by a European master, according to the realtor.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

The rooms are huge in this mansion. 

Described as "unique" and "reminiscent of Medieval Europe," this home is not your average cookie-cutter place in the suburbs.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

It looks large enough to be a small hotel.

At 10,000 square feet, it looks like it could double as a small hotel.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

There is space for a grand piano in the living room area.

Its rooms are enormous — there is space for a grand piano and still tons of room to entertain.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

The chandelier in the living room is unique.

The lighting fixtures are also reminiscent of an older home.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

The dining room has space for 10 people.

The dining area has seating for 10 and views of the wooded lot.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

The kitchen is also massive.

The kitchen has seating and a walk-in commercial pantry.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

The bedrooms come with views.

The four large bedrooms each come with lake views and full ensuite bathrooms. The master bedroom has a walkout patio and a separate dressing room.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

It would be relaxing to take a bath in this tub.

A soaker tub in the bathroom has a full panel of windows behind it.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

The old-world feel continues on the patios. 

There are four reinforced concrete patios — two from the main level and two on the upper level, each with lake views.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

The saltwater pool has a water feature.

The saltwater pool comes with room for deck chairs and symmetrically placed topiary trees.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

There is space to lounge by the pool.

If you can afford this home, you can likely also afford a few boats.

The property also has 203 feet of private shoreline, galvanized steel docks, and a concrete boathouse is equipped with two marine rail systems and remote launch.

17 pemberton lane oro-medonte

There is a private shoreline with a boathouse.

This place is also located on a secluded laneway with limited access.

Compared to the Toronto housing market, with condos running in the millions, and many mansions well over $10 million, this home could be a steal for those with $8.5 magically lying around — and it would certainly bring working from home to a whole new level.

