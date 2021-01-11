This $11.5 million Toronto condo comes with a personal gym and sculptured garden

Toronto has a notoriously high housing prices, but even with the average detached home price now sitting around $1.5 million, it's hard to believe anyone would spend millions on a condo.

Yet a condo at 1102 - 155 Cumberland Street is now listed for a whopping $11.5 million.

For that price, you would expect some pretty fancy features — and this place has a few, including a sculptured garden and private fitness room — but it lacks the space of some similarly priced mansions in the city.

Perhaps the selling point is the view. There is no doubt you will have stunning views of the city from the private terraces featuring sculptured gardens from Ron Holbrook landscaping.

There is plenty of space to entertain with separate dining and living areas.

There's also the location, which is in the heart of Yorkville and the centre of the city.

The rooms are spacious with tall ceilings. The kitchen looks well-designed but not huge.

There are three bedrooms and three bathrooms. One large bedroom has a wall of windows, which would be nice to wake up to.

The bathroom comes with two sinks so no fighting for space in the morning.

There appears to be a lot of wood panelling, which is not to everyone's taste but does look expensive.

The walk-in closet seems to be a given with any mansion or, in this case, multi-million dollar condo.

And if you need to do laundry, there is a pretty cool looking room to do it in.

There are some advantages to having your own private gym, particularly during lockdown.

There is no doubt being in a condo with views of the city and your own private gym has its advantages but it is hard to imagine choosing this over a home (or two) on the ground.