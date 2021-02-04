The 10 most expensive mansions for sale in Toronto right now

If you've ever wondered what life is like for Toronto's richest residents, look no further than the most expensive mansions in the city. Here you will find huge game rooms, swimming pools, home theatres and little eccentric touches only those with money to spare would add.

Here are the most expensive mansions for sale in Toronto right now, ranked by price in ascending order.

This 16,000 square foot home at 21 Old Colony Road is a showcase for paintings and large sculptures. It also has an interesting colour scheme going with a mix of pinks, emerald green and navy blue. The rooms are massive with skylights and cathedral ceilings. Of course, at nearly $12 million, there is an outdoor pool and plenty of green space.

The owners of 12 Baytree Crescent have a playful side. The games room has a track-like shelf hanging from the ceiling displaying model trucks and the washroom has vintage car wallpaper. There's also an indoor pool and a fully-equipped fitness room.

Located on a 15,000 square-foot property at Bayview and York Mills, this home also has six bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, its own pond, waterfalls and a 13-car garage.

Like many of the mansions on this list, the home at 12 Hedgewood Road has a massive property with extras like a gym and home theatre. But what stands out in this place is a wine room with space for 11,000 bottles and hidden access to a stone grotto. It looks like it could double as a movie set for a haunted house.

The home at 187 Dunvegan Road is not yet built but the realtor promises a 7,500 square-foot home in the spring of 2021. The plans include a stone cupola, an outdoor kitchen, and a heated outdoor pool. The renderings show fancy sports cars and this place will have space for five.

From the outside, the home at 30 Fifeshire Road looks like a palace. Inside, over-the-top ceiling murals are said to be inspired by the Sistine Chapel. But there are modern touches – a home theatre, golf simulator room, indoor pool and a sauna. It was also featured on Schitt's Creek.

This gated, two-acre home at 15 Park Lane Circle was built in the Tudor style and looks a bit homier than others on this list. The highlight of this home is the property with mature trees and a tennis court. Inside there are six bedrooms and a pretty nice looking home theatre. There is also a gym.

This mansion at 20 High Point Road greets visitors with a grand entrance featuring a sculpture and water fountain on the circular drive. First impressions are important and this home appears to be built for hosting guests. It also has a dance floor, party and games room, and tennis court.

The owners of this home at 42 Park Lane Circle are clearly fans of European art. The home features hand-painted murals, wrought-iron accents, and ornately carved mantles. If you are a fan of Bridgerton, this place has a ballroom. And if you want to host a real-life game of Clue, there is also a billiard room and a study. It seems to be missing a conservatory, though.

The home at 101 Old Colony Road is described as "palatial" with manicured gardens, and the world's finest imported fixtures. This place comes with a "cineplex-like" home theatre, a piano bar, and a wine cellar. There are indoor and outdoor hot tubs and a seven-car garage.

The photos are limited, according to the realtor, to respect privacy, so we can only imagine what the home theatre looks like.

It should come as no surprise that the most expensive mansion is in the Bridle Path community, a neighbourhood full of multi-million dollar homes.

This home at 71 The Bridle Path has a "dramatic" double staircase, a tennis court in the backyard and an indoor pool. It comes with nine bedrooms, 13 bathrooms and 31 parking spaces. There is even an in-law suite with an elevator.

The annual property taxes, at $128,774, are more than most people pay in rent for the year.