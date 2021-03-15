$5 million mansion in Thornhill comes with a meditation room and backyard cabana

If you've been looking for a place to park your Mercedes-Benz, perhaps this Thornhill mansion is for you.

The mansion at 45 Thornridge Drive is listed for sale for just under $5 million.

It is described as one of the "most sophisticated homes in the neighborhood" — and the neighbourhood seems to be full of huge homes.

The home was recently renovated but has "old-world charm."

There are several living areas in this vast home, and many come with fireplaces.

Custom cabinetry dominates the kitchen, which is described as gourmet.

One interesting feature is the Viking six-burner gas stove's placement inside a small brick grotto.

The dining room has a table for eight but looks big enough for more seating.

The dining room — complete with a chandelier — is certainly pretty grand.

There are five bedrooms plus a nanny's room with the master overlooking the home's large gardens.

The bathrooms are expansive, and one has a TV screen over the sinks in case you want to watch the news while brushing your teeth.

The home has eight bathrooms in total.

Downstairs is a walk-up with a movie theatre recreation room, a sauna and what is called the meditation area.

Outside, the lot is spectacular with trees, a large swimming pool and cabana.

And, if you have more than one Mercedes, there is a heated three-car garage.

Still, this is hardly the most expensive property in the Toronto area.