45 thornridge drive thornhill

$5 million mansion in Thornhill comes with a meditation room and backyard cabana

If you've been looking for a place to park your Mercedes-Benz, perhaps this Thornhill mansion is for you.

The mansion at 45 Thornridge Drive is listed for sale for just under $5 million.

45 thornridge drive thornhill

The mansion is in an area full of huge homes.

It is described as one of the "most sophisticated homes in the neighborhood" — and the neighbourhood seems to be full of huge homes.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

The mansion was recently renovated.

The home was recently renovated but has "old-world charm."

There are several living areas in this vast home, and many come with fireplaces.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

There are several rooms for entertaining in the home.

Custom cabinetry dominates the kitchen, which is described as gourmet.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

The kitchen has a small eating area beside it.

One interesting feature is the Viking six-burner gas stove's placement inside a small brick grotto.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

The stove comes in its own little grotto.

The dining room has a table for eight but looks big enough for more seating.

45 thornridge drive ThornhillThe dining room — complete with a chandelier — is certainly pretty grand.

There are five bedrooms plus a nanny's room with the master overlooking the home's large gardens.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

The master bedroom overlooks the mansion's gardens.

The bathrooms are expansive, and one has a TV screen over the sinks in case you want to watch the news while brushing your teeth.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

This bathroom has a screen over the sinks.

The home has eight bathrooms in total.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

The master bathroom has a large soaking tub.

Downstairs is a walk-up with a movie theatre recreation room, a sauna and what is called the meditation area.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

One room on the lower level is called a meditation room.

Outside, the lot is spectacular with trees, a large swimming pool and cabana.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

The backyard is large with a huge pool with a cabana. 

And, if you have more than one Mercedes, there is a heated three-car garage.

45 thornridge drive Thornhill

The home looks beautiful at night.

Still, this is hardly the most expensive property in the Toronto area.

Photos by

Hammond International Properties

