Karen Longwell
Posted 8 hours ago
503 eglinton avenue e toronto

This entire Toronto church is for sale for under $4M

Karen Longwell
Posted 8 hours ago
An entire church, with space for more than 100 people, just hit the real estate market.

The church at 503 Eglinton Avenue is for sale for $3.75 million, and while it is currently used for worship, it is not unusual to transform such a property into a home or condo.

503 Eglinton avenue e Toronto

The church has a brick facade and gothic-style doors.

A beautiful church, now transformed into a home, went up for sale in Port Hope recently, and this restored historic church near Orangeville was for sale in the winter.

In Toronto, the lofts at 40 Westmoreland Avenue, are an example of how a historic church can be renovated into amazing condo units.

503 Eglinton avenue e Toronto

There is space for 120 people in the church for sale at 503 Eglinton Avenue East.

The 4,575-square-foot church at 503 Eglinton Ave. E. lacks the historical features as other churches. But it is a large building with space for 120 people in the main hall and in the second floor mezzanine, according to the listing from Sotheby's International Realty.

503 Eglinton avenue e Toronto

There is a mezzanine on the second floor.

Most recently the church was used as the Eglinton Gospel Hall, which like all churches in Toronto has moved to online services during the pandemic.

503 Eglinton avenue e Toronto

The church kitchen has one stove and a double sink.

The place could be turned into a restaurant or charity kitchen — there is a good-sized kitchen and a large dining area in the basement.

503 Eglinton avenue e Toronto

The dining area in the basement has tons of room.

There is also a women's and men's bathroom.

503 Eglinton avenue e Toronto

There are separate bathrooms for men and women.

The building has 50 feet of frontage on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Bayview.

503 Eglinton avenue e Toronto

There is also some closet space.

While Eglinton has been a construction mess for several years, the listing suggests this property will benefit from the future Leaside station, which will be a few minutes away.

503 Eglinton avenue e Toronto

The main hall looks to be in good condition.

It is listed as "ideal for re-development," or to continue as a church.

So if you are looking for a large home or want to start your own religion, this could be the place for you.

Photos by

via Sotheby's International Realty

