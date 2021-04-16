This entire Toronto church is for sale for under $4M

An entire church, with space for more than 100 people, just hit the real estate market.

The church at 503 Eglinton Avenue is for sale for $3.75 million, and while it is currently used for worship, it is not unusual to transform such a property into a home or condo.

A beautiful church, now transformed into a home, went up for sale in Port Hope recently, and this restored historic church near Orangeville was for sale in the winter.

In Toronto, the lofts at 40 Westmoreland Avenue, are an example of how a historic church can be renovated into amazing condo units.

The 4,575-square-foot church at 503 Eglinton Ave. E. lacks the historical features as other churches. But it is a large building with space for 120 people in the main hall and in the second floor mezzanine, according to the listing from Sotheby's International Realty.

Most recently the church was used as the Eglinton Gospel Hall, which like all churches in Toronto has moved to online services during the pandemic.

The place could be turned into a restaurant or charity kitchen — there is a good-sized kitchen and a large dining area in the basement.

There is also a women's and men's bathroom.

The building has 50 feet of frontage on Eglinton Avenue East, just west of Bayview.

While Eglinton has been a construction mess for several years, the listing suggests this property will benefit from the future Leaside station, which will be a few minutes away.

It is listed as "ideal for re-development," or to continue as a church.

So if you are looking for a large home or want to start your own religion, this could be the place for you.