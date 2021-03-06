Bungalow built in 1870s selling for $879K in Toronto neighbourhood

History buffs looking for a renovation project may be interested in a small bungalow that has just gone on the market.

The home at 21 St. Paul Street, in Corktown is for sale for $879,000.

The tiny piece of history was built in the 1870s amongst a neighbourhood of labourer cottages, said realtor James Milonas.

"Rumour has it the homes on this block were used during prohibition," Milonas said.

The sellers are artists who used to live on the Toronto Islands, he added. The home is described as 'quirky', and by the looks of the photos, the current owners have eclectic tastes.

The two-bedroom and one-bathroom home is small.

It comes with original wood floors and by the looks of it, the walls are in need of a refresher.

The living spaces are packed with colourful carpets, books and whimsical art on the walls.

The kitchen is small but it comes with plenty of cabinet space.

The lot is irregular at 24 feet wide and 70 feet deep and there seems to be space in the backyard for a garden in the summer.

There is no basement but the home has a crawl space for extra storage.

Although the home comes with history, there is no heritage designation, so it could possibly be renovated with an addition.

The upside of this small home is the location, close to shops and the Queen streetcar.

If you're looking for a home with a bit of character and don't mind putting in some work, this could be the place for you.