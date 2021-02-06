This $6 million castle for sale near Niagara Falls looks like something out of a fairy tale

A home now for sale near Niagara Falls has all the features of a classic castle, from the dungeon-like cellar to a stone turret and bridge access over water.

The 6,500 square-foot home at 3870 Tintern Road in Lincoln, Ontario is on the market for the first time for nearly $6 million.

While it doesn't come with the history like a castle currently for sale in Hamilton, this place has evolved over 45 years, according to the listing.

Described as an "iconic landmark castle", it sits on a 10-acre vineyard estate at the top of the Niagara escarpment.

There are high ceiling living areas on the first floor with chandeliers.

The stone features and wood doors make it look like it's from another time.

In the dining room, there's an arched ceiling and a fireplace.

The home has three bedrooms, one with a canopy style bed, fireplace and heavy drapery to match.

One bedroom has a colourful theme.

Downstairs, the three wine cellars are cavernous with a medieval style dining table set and heavy wood accents.

Outside, you will find two stocked ponds and a bridge over a water feature to the main home.

According to the listing, five acres of the property is producing pinot noir grapes for a local vineyard. The property is eligible for an estate winery license.

So if you have a fantasy to live a fairy tale life in a castle with easy access to wine country, this could be your chance.