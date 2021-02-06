Real Estate
Karen Longwell
Posted an hour ago
3870 tintern road lincoln

This $6 million castle for sale near Niagara Falls looks like something out of a fairy tale

A home now for sale near Niagara Falls has all the features of a classic castle, from the dungeon-like cellar to a stone turret and bridge access over water.

The 6,500 square-foot home at 3870 Tintern Road in Lincoln, Ontario is on the market for the first time for nearly $6 million.

3870 tintern road lincoln

The home for sale at 3870 Tintern Road in Lincoln sits in a vineyard.

While it doesn't come with the history like a castle currently for sale in Hamilton, this place has evolved over 45 years, according to the listing.

3870 Tintern Road in Lincoln,

Inside the castle comes with stone features and heavy wood doors.

Described as an "iconic landmark castle", it sits on a 10-acre vineyard estate at the top of the Niagara escarpment.

3870 tintern road lincoln

The dining area has a fireplace and a dome-like ceiling. 

There are high ceiling living areas on the first floor with chandeliers.

3870 tintern road lincoln

There is an interesting light fixture that looks like a nest in this room.

The stone features and wood doors make it look like it's from another time.

3870 tintern road lincoln

Many rooms have arched ceilings and fireplaces.

In the dining room, there's an arched ceiling and a fireplace.

3870 tintern road lincoln

The bedrooms are lavishly furnished.

The home has three bedrooms, one with a canopy style bed, fireplace and heavy drapery to match.

3870 tintern road lincoln

This bedroom seems a bit out of place in the castle.

One bedroom has a colourful theme.

3870 tintern road lincoln

One bathroom shower looks a bit like a cave.

Downstairs, the three wine cellars are cavernous with a medieval style dining table set and heavy wood accents.

3870 tintern road lincoln

If you like wine, this is the place for you.

Outside, you will find two stocked ponds and a bridge over a water feature to the main home.

3870 tintern road lincoln

There is even a bridge over water leading to the home.

According to the listing, five acres of the property is producing pinot noir grapes for a local vineyard. The property is eligible for an estate winery license.

So if you have a fantasy to live a fairy tale life in a castle with easy access to wine country, this could be your chance.

Photos by

Realtor.ca

