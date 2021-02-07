12-bedroom castle on sale for $9 million in Hamilton comes with antique car

If you've always dreamed of living in a castle, this is your chance — but you'll need nearly $9 million, and you'll have to move to Hamilton.

The 12-bedroom castle at 26 Ravenscliffe Ave. in Hamilton is now listed for sale.

It's labelled as a single family home on Realtor, but Ravenscliffe Castle is not your run-of-the-mill two-bedroom bungalow in steel town.

Ravenscliffe Castle was built with Romanesque and Gothic styles in 1881 and was designed by James Balfour, the same architect behind Hamilton's old city hall and many other well-known buildings in Hamilton.

Provincial politician Sir John Gibson, who was best known for the Gibson Act for the prevention of cruelty to children, was one of its early owners, according to the Hamilton Spectator.

The castle is located at the base of the Hamilton escarpment near "many of Hamilton's most extravagant century estates."

The castle was for sale back in 2014, but at that time it was listed for just $1.75 million.

It has likely seen some upgrades since then, but the original carved woodwork, trim, wainscoting, doors, mouldings, and ceiling medallions remain intact.

There are a total of 12 bedrooms, eight fireplaces, a turret, and a five-storey tower.

The kitchen has an old-world feel but with new appliances.

The bedrooms appear to have tons of room.

There are also eight bathrooms.

There's even a place to play pool...

...And a spooky-looking basement.

According to the realtor, the furniture and antique 1928 Ford car are included.

If you're looking for somewhere to host your next ball, this could be the place.