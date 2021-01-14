This Toronto condo comes with an amazing bathtub view over Lake Ontario

A Toronto condo that just went on the market offers birds-eye views of Lake Ontario from 63 storeys high.

The condo at 10 York Street is one of three units of its kind.

This "house in the sky" has views of the lake and surrounding Harbourfront area that might make those afraid of heights nervous.

The views aside, this 1,687-square-foot condo has two bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The kitchen looks like a typical Toronto condo with just enough space to cook and eat on a small bar. There is a dining table squeezed in beside the living room with seating for six.

The living room is also tight, but comes with a fireplace and huge floor-to-ceiling windows.

The master bedroom has a panel of windows offering lots of natural light.

There's also a den that could be a third bedroom.

But the best part of this place is the bathroom with a tub right under the window. Just outside you can see Lake Ontario and that 63-floor drop.

The place also comes with two parking spaces and a locker. The building has all the usual amenities including a pool, fitness centre, theatre, spa and spin and yoga studio.

Priced at $2.5 million with $1,065-per-month maintenance fees, the extras and the view don't come cheap — but compared to a skybridge condo at $4.5 million or a $15 million penthouse, if you have the cash to spare, I guess you could consider it a bargain.