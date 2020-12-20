Toronto's new 55-storey condo sounds like a dream for sports and wellness fans

A new Toronto condo looks like it's going to be the perfect spot to unwind, with some pretty creative relaxation and wellness features.

Plans for The United BLDG. at 481 University St., right above the St. Patrick subway station, include all the usual spaces such as lounges and a game room — but there are a few more surpising amenities in the mix.

The 55-storey condo development from firm Davpart Inc. is scheduled to be complete in fall or winter 2025.

The design of the building includes amenities spread over five floors. Starting on the ground floor, the lobby "is a throwback to the gilded 1920s," according to The United BLDG. description.

On the tenth floor you'll find the fitness centre and party room, lounge and fireplace.

The eleventh floor is a sports lover's dream with a golf simulator room, sports lounge and video gaming room. That floor also has a library and theatre.

The thirteenth floor is home to a pool overlooking a courtyard with views of the city.

Finally, on the fourteenth floor, you will find the two rain rooms and saunas along with another outdoor area.

Although there isn't much detail on the rain rooms on the website, a spokesperson for the development described them as "a large rain-shower experience — a gentle downpour of water for before and after a sauna. It's a refreshing cleansing sensory experience to help you relax and enjoy the overall spa and pool environment."

Unfortunately, there are no renderings to show what the rain rooms would look like — so for now we will just have to use our imaginations.

These zen-like building extras don't come cheap. The 748 units are from 279 to 765 square feet and range in price from $781,990 to more than $1,406,990.